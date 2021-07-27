Gateway First Bank : Named to the 2021 Top Lenders List by Independent Community Bankers of America

Gateway First Bank is honored to be ranked first in the consumer and mortgage category for banks over $1 billion in assets by Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA). This is Gateway’s second consecutive year placing first in this category.

ICBA’s Top Lenders List includes the top community bank lenders in agricultural, commercial and consumer categories and is broken down by asset size. Recognition is based on the strength of the banking services and operational efficiencies throughout the previous year.

ICBA uses FDIC data to calculate lender scores for each community bank. The scores combine the average percentile rank for lending concentration and for loan growth in each lending category over the past year. The score is then adjusted for loan charge offs in each category at certain percentile thresholds.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Top Lender by ICBA,” said Scott Gesell, CEO at Gateway First Bank. “Thanks to our team members’ hard work and dedication, Gateway continues to make great strides in becoming a leading financial institution. I look forward to our continued momentum and bright future ahead.”

To view the full list from ICBA, visit: ICBA’s 2021 List of Top Lenders.

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.9 billion asset sized bank with a strong mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking operations in Oklahoma and mortgage operations in the United States with six bank branches in Oklahoma, over 165 mortgage centers in 43 states, and over 1,600 employees. Learn more at www.GatewayFirst.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233).

