Gateway Opens New Mortgage Center in Texas

Gateway Mortgage, a division of Gateway First Bank, announced it has opened another mortgage center in Texas to meet increased demand from local communities for home financing. The new mortgage center in Celina will serve the surrounding areas near the North Texas metroplex. Gateway has over 50 locations in the state of Texas and more than 165 mortgage centers across the United States.

“We’re very excited to open Gateway’s newest location in the heart of Celina,” said Justin Steiner, Mortgage Sales Manager. “This community is very special, and we are very privileged to be part of it.”

Celina's population has nearly doubled since 2010, mainly due to its position geographically, demographically, and economically and it is quickly becoming a big player in the North Texas metropolitan community making it an ideal place for new homeowners to call it home. Both homebuyers and current homeowners are taking advantage of lower interest rates, making the Celina housing market prosperous. “Gateway continues to grow to meet the increasing demand for mortgage services,” said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway. “We are committed to the families and communities we serve. Our momentum is a testament to our team members’ persistent focus on the customer. We are thrilled to be in Celina and look forward to being a part of the community.”

Gateway reported funding over $1 billion a month in residential mortgage loans during six different months of 2020. In October of 2020, Gateway set an all-time record for monthly volume by funding more than $1.1 billion in loans in one month. Overall, Gateway funded more than $11.3 billion in mortgage loans in 2020, surpassing the previous record year of $7.7 billion funded loans in 2019.

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.9 billion asset sized bank with a strong mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking operations in Oklahoma and mortgage operations in the United States with six bank branches in Oklahoma, over 165 mortgage centers in 43 states, and over 1,600 employees. Learn more at www.GatewayFirst.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233)

Follow Gateway First on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GatewayFirstBank/), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gatewayfirst/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/Gateway1st).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005483/en/