Gateway Opens New Mortgage Center in Wyoming

02/25/2021 | 09:33am EST
Gateway Mortgage, a division of Gateway First Bank, announced the opening of its first mortgage center in Wyoming to meet increased demand from local communities for home financing. With Gateway ending 2020 with record-breaking residential mortgage production, the team is ready to expand its footprint into the state of Wyoming.

“Gateway is excited to expand into such a strong and resilient community,” said Stefanie Gilbert, Mortgage Sales Manager. “While Gateway is new to the Wyoming market, we are not new to mortgage lending. Our mission is to provide superior customer service, experience and expertise to our clients, referral partners and our local communities that extends well beyond the closing table.”

Sheridan’s high quality of life makes it a desired relocation destination, while still able to enjoy a friendly, small town atmosphere. Both new homebuyers and current homeowners are taking advantage of lower interest rates, making the Sheridan housing market prosperous. “Gateway continues to grow to meet the increasing demand for mortgage services,” said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway. “We are committed to the families and communities we serve. Our momentum is a testament to our team members’ persistent focus on the customer. We are excited to be in Sheridan and look forward to serving the community.”

Gateway reported funding over $1 billion a month in residential mortgage loans during six different months of 2020. In October of 2020, Gateway set an all-time record for monthly volume by funding more than $1.1 billion in loans in one month. Overall, Gateway funded more than $11.3 billion in mortgage loans in 2020, surpassing the previous record year of $7.7 billion funded loans in 2019.

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.9 billion asset sized bank with a strong mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking operations in Oklahoma and mortgage operations in the United States with six bank branches in Oklahoma, over 160 mortgage centers in 42 states, and over 1,600 employees. Learn more at www.GatewayFirst.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233)

Follow Gateway First on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GatewayFirstBank/), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gatewayfirst/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/Gateway1st).


© Business Wire 2021
