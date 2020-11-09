Log in
Gateway Promotes Chris Dunlap to Regional Vice President

11/09/2020 | 09:33am EST

Gateway Mortgage, a division of Gateway First Bank, has promoted Chris Dunlap to Vice President of the North Central region of the United States. In this role, Dunlap will oversee all Gateway Mortgage loan centers in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“Chris brings a vast amount of experience and mortgage business acumen to this role with over 32 years of experience,” says Mark Revard, East Division Executive Vice President. “She’s a visionary who is well-respected by her peers because of her measured management style and personalized leadership qualities. Her experience is invaluable, and I’m certain she’s going to do great work with our North Central team.”

Dunlap joined the Gateway team in 2012 as a Branch Manager and Loan Originator in Omaha, Nebraska. During her time with the company, she has been recognized as a top originator and a manager of one of the top 10 highest volume producing branches.

“I am incredibly grateful to be entrusted to lead the North Central Region team who are top-notch performers making massive strides in this market,” said Dunlap. “Gateway’s footprint is growing at a rapid pace across the banking and mortgage industries. I’m excited to be part of that process as we move forward, connecting with new customers and adding value to the company.”

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.5 billion asset sized bank with a strong mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking and mortgage operations in the United States with six bank branches in Oklahoma, over 150 mortgage centers in 40 states, and almost 1,500 employees. Learn more at www.GatewayFirst.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233)


© Business Wire 2020
