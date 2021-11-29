Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Named as 2021 Automotive News All-Star

Automotive News has named Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder, Gatik a 2021 Automotive News All-Star in the Mobility category. This prestigious award recognizes outstanding leaders from the automotive industry who have made industry-defining contributions in their field.

Over the course of 2021, Narang has led Gatik throughout a year of unprecedented success. Earlier this month, the company announced its fully driverless operations with Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas, moving customer orders between a dark store and a retail location in its fleet of multi-temperature autonomous box trucks. This historic milestone represents a worldwide first for the autonomous trucking industry, and a revolutionary breakthrough in commercializing autonomous delivery safely and at scale in the B2B short-haul logistics sector.

“I’m honored to receive this award at a time of momentous change and meaningful impact for the autonomous trucking sector,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder, Gatik. “Our achievements this year validate the approach we’ve taken to focusing exclusively on the middle mile, and ensure our customers are benefitting from the real advantages of autonomous goods movement today. Automotive News’ recognition is a testament to the phenomenal team at Gatik, and our commitment to supply chain innovation and excellence across the entire organization.”

Gatik has achieved a number of significant milestones throughout 2021. In August, the company announced its latest funding round of $85 million, led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), and expansion to Texas with new customers. In February, Gatik launched its industry-first electric autonomous box trucks in partnership with Walmart at a 2nd deployment site in Louisiana, and in April announced a partnership with Isuzu to implement OEM-grade redundancies for medium duty trucks, critical for fully autonomous operations. Gatik is the only company in North America offering class 3-6 autonomous box trucks, deployed for Fortune 500 customers, generating revenue with every order.

About Gatik

Gatik, the leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, delivers goods safely and efficiently using its fleet of light and medium duty trucks. The company focuses on short-haul, B2B logistics for Fortune 500 retailers such as Walmart and Loblaw. Gatik’s Class 3-6 Autonomous Box Trucks are commercially deployed in multiple markets including Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Ontario. Gatik has raised a total of $114.5 million and is backed by Koch Disruptive Technologies, Innovation Endeavors, Wittington Ventures and others, and partnered with industry leaders including Ryder, Goodyear and Isuzu. Founded in 2017 by veterans of the autonomous technology industry, the company has offices in Mountain View and Toronto. Gatik was recognized on the 2021 Forbes AI 50 list and as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer.

About Automotive News

Since 1925, Automotive News has been the primary source for news happening among automotive retailers, suppliers and manufacturers. Distinct from other publications in the field, Automotive News remains a fully subscriber-paid publication, a testament to the value it delivers to the reader. The award-winning weekly print edition, robust website, email newsletters and video broadcasts are backed by a global team of more than 55 editors and reporters.

