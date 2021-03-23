Log in
Gawah Holdings Inc. Acquires Strategic Equity in ML Healthcare Partners, Medical Supplies Specialists. 

03/23/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
ML Healthcare Partners GmbH (“ML”), today announced that it has welcomed Gawah Holdings Inc. (“Gawah”) as an equity investor with a significant stake into the company.

Lars Sonck, ML chief and partner commented: “We welcome Gawah’s participation in ML, and look forward to expanding our collective reach into the global medical supplies network, bringing world-reliable supplies, heightened in demand by the COVID-19 pandemic to our clients in all corners of the world. With Gawah’s reach across multiple geographies, support as a strategic investor, and multi-sectorial experience, ML is ready to leapfrog into its next phase of growth.”

Suhail Al Ansari, co-founder of Gawah added: "What initially started with helping a few friends in our wider business network has very quickly evolved into a well-established supply chain system with a rigorous compliance capability, enabling us to cement a true partnership with ML and create another globally competitive business within the portfolio of companies. We have always taken pride in our mission to expand capabilities through resource deployment and building strong teams. Our investment is a testament to Mr. Sonck’s leadership and ML as an entity with its’ expertise and knowledge in the world of medical supplies, as a team, we foresee this business growing significantly in size and reach, with the potential to capture more elements of the overall value chain including manufacturing in the future.”

ML Healthcare Partners was founded in 2015, actively operating in the healthcare sector and building its presence in the regional and global medical supplies sector and healthcare service consulting. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s focus has been on further strengthening supply chains, procurement capabilities across an array of high quality and in-demand products and services, and securing long term partnerships with renowned institutions in the industry. ML has significant reach with manufacturers and validated production facilities around the world and strives to keep up with the rapidly changing business environment. It takes pride in providing solutions with quality products and services for medical supplies and is known for delivering premium quality globally.

Gawah, an investment holding company with interests in four operating companies, global businesses, partnerships, and joint ventures in multiple industries including cloud computing, healthcare, and digital infrastructure space, all complemented by a number of alliances enabling value creation opportunities, including a general partnership in funds, has taken its first steps into the medical supplies business. This is a natural extension of its historic knowledge and experience in the healthcare sector through its co-founder and Deputy Vice-Chairman, Suhail Al Ansari, who led a large signed healthcare platform for a large sovereign investment company and created multiple relationships across the globe.


© Business Wire 2021
