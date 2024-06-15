STORY: :: Satellite images show that the U.S. military pier

on Gaza's coast has been removed

:: Maxar Technologies

:: June 12, 2024

:: June 15, 2024

:: An anonymous U.S. official said the military

was moving it due to anticipated sea conditions

:: and that it would likely be moved to the Israeli port

of Ashdod until sea conditions improve

The floating U.S. military pier had just resumed bringing humanitarian aid into the enclave after being suspended over the weekend.