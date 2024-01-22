STORY: Relatives of Israelis held hostage in Gaza stormed a parliamentary committee in Jerusalem on Monday.

Their demand: that lawmakers do more to free their loved ones.

"Just one I'd like to get back alive, one out of three!" this woman shouts.

Outside, a hostage's nephew said the group had reached a breaking point.

"We feel a lot of desperation. And today in the Knesset everything just blew up."

Their protest... is just one sign of growing domestic dissent in Israel in the fourth month of the Gaza war against Hamas.

More than 250 people were seized on October 7, during Hamas' cross-border rampage.

Over 130 remain in captivity after a truce in November that saw scores of hostages released.

Israel says 27 have died in Gaza.

Families say they worry that if the war drags on, their loved ones will be killed, too.

Over the weekend, thousands gathered in Tel Aviv, pressing for the government to do more to secure the release of those still being held.

Relatives and supporters are also camping outside of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home.

Jon Polin's son is in Gaza:

"I'm here to make noise to say, we need to bring these hostages home now."

Israel has repeatedly said it must destroy Hamas...

And that its offensive will put pressure on Palestinian captors to release hostages.

"Only total victory will ensure the elimination of Hamas and the return of all our hostages," Netanyahu said on Sunday.

He has rejected conditions from Hamas to end the war and release hostages.

They include Israel's complete withdrawal, and leaving Hamas in control of Gaza.

On Monday, when speaking to hostages' families, he said Hamas did not put forward a "real proposal," according to his office.

The domestic push on hostages comes as Israel continues its offensive to capture Khan Younis.

It says that's the principal headquarters of the militants responsible for the October attacks that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

More than 25,000 Gazans have been killed in Israel's campaign against Hamas, Gaza health authorities say.

Most of the enclave's 2.3 million people are homeless.