Gaza houses reduced to rubble by Israeli strikes

A Palestinian hospital in Gaza said it had received 13 injured people from areas that had been bombed after four houses were hit since morning.

Israel launched an operation against Islamic Jihad on Friday (August 5), killing one of the group's senior commanders in a surprise daytime air strike on a high-rise building in Gaza City and drawing rocket salvoes in response and ending more than a year of relative calm along the border.

The Israeli strikes killed 12 Palestinians, including at least four more Islamic Jihad militants and a child, and have wounded at least 84 people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Islamic Jihad did not provide precise details on how many of its members had been killed.

Palestinian militants have fired at least 160 rockets over the border, the military said, some deep into Israel, at cities near the commercial hub Tel Aviv. Most of the missiles were intercepted and a few people were lightly injured while running to shelters.