STORY: This teenager has been given the nickname 'Gaza's Newton'

Date: February 6, 2024

[Hussam Al-Attar, 'Gaza's Newton'] "They started calling me Gaza's Newton, due to the similarity between me and Newton. Newton was sitting under an apple tree when an apple fell on his head, and he discovered gravity. And we here are living in darkness and a tragedy, and rockets falling on us, therefore, I thought of creating light, and did so."

The 15-year-old says he and his family fled to Rafah and spent 20 days living in darkness in a tent

after being displaced from their home in northern Gaza

"Initially I went to the scrap market and found these fans, so I brought them here and thought I can make a windmill, that can generate electricity, the first attempt failed, and the second did generate electricity but it was weak, and the third attempt, I brought another fan and installed it over them, and it worked, connected them to wires and lit bulbs through them. So, it worked."

English scientist Isaac Newton made advances in physics, mathematics and astronomy in the late 17th and early 18th centuries

"I am very happy that people in this camp call me Gaza's Newton, because I wish I can achieve my dream and become a scientist like Newton and have an invention that's not only for the benefit of the Gaza strip but for the benefit of the whole world."