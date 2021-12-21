Gazprom expects dividend on 2021 results at more than 45 rbls/share

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom
expects to pay dividend on 2021 results of more than
45 roubles ($0.6087) per share thanks to high oil and gas
prices, Gazprom's Deputy CEO Famil Sadygov said on Tuesday.
State-controlled Gazprom enjoyed record-high quarterly
earnings in the July - September quarter, raking in almost $8
billion in net income thanks to rocketing gas prices in Europe,
its key source of revenues.
Gazprom's operations in Europe, including completion of the
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is yet to be certified by
Germany, have been in sharp focus amid a broader political
standoff between Russia and the West.
Sadygov reiterated that Gazprom expects record-high earnings
in 2021, which will be surpassed in 2022, when core profit of
the Gazprom group, which includes gas, oil and power assets, is
set to rise to over 4 trillion roubles, while net income is seen
rising to more than 2.5 trillion roubles.
He said that the company expects its average price of export
gas next year to exceed the 2021 level, while free cash flow is
seen above 1 trillion roubles this year.
Gazprom also said on Tuesday that its board had approved
investment of 1.76 trillion roubles, including 1.43 trillion
roubles in capital expenditure, for 2022.
($1 = 73.9310 roubles)
