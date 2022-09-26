Advanced search
Gazprom says it sees gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine stable on Monday

09/26/2022 | 03:07am EDT
Illustration shows natural gas pipeline and Gazprom logo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said on Monday that it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine today, a volume unchanged from recent days.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
