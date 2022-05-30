Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gazprom suspends gas deliveries to Dutch trader GasTerra

05/30/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows Gazprom's gas processing facility at Bovanenkovo gas field

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - GasTerra will no longer receive gas from Russia's Gazprom from May 31 after refusing to agree to Moscow's demands for payment in roubles, the two companies said on Monday.

GasTerra, which buys and trades gas on behalf of the Dutch government, said it had contracted elsewhere for the 2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas it had expected to receive from Gazprom through October.

The company is 50% owned by Dutch government entities and 25% each by Shell and Exxon.

"We understand GasTerra's decision not to agree to Gazprom's unilaterally imposed payment conditions," Dutch Energy Minister Rob Jetten wrote on Twitter. "This decision will have no consequences for the physical delivery of gas to Dutch households."

A GasTerra statement said the Dutch company had decided not to adopt the system that Russia had demanded, which involved the setting up of accounts that would be paid in euros and then swapped for roubles.

The company said such measures could violate European Union sanctions and also said the payment route presented too many financial and operational risks.

A statement from Gazprom said that its suspension of gas supplies to GasTerra will continue until payments are settled in line with the Russia-proposed scheme.

GasTerra said that it had repeatedly asked Gazprom to adhere to its contractual payment methods and delivery obligations.

"It is not possible to say in advance what impact the dropping off of 2 bcm of Russian gas will have on the supply and demand situation in the European market," the Dutch company added.

Economy Affairs Ministry spokesperson Pieter ten Bruggencate said the Netherlands would not initiate its emergency gas plan to ask industrial users to reduce consumption.

"This is not yet seen as a threat to supplies," he said.

A spokesperson for the country's national grid operator, Gasunie, said it does not expect disruption to the grid as a result of Gazprom ceasing deliveries to GasTerra.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Gareth Jones and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pPeople infected with monkeypox can isolate at home - UKHSA
RE
01:16pNew WHO panel to speed up pandemic response, address shortcomings
RE
01:12pRussia eyes gas-for-roubles template for foreign Eurobond payments
RE
01:11pWhile Uvalde mourns, Biden urges 'rational' action on guns
RE
01:10pSex crime allegations in Canadian military should be investigated externally, report says
RE
01:01pVenezuela's PDVSA extends diesel sales in dollars, cutting subsidy
RE
01:01pParis demands probe after French journalist killed in Ukraine
RE
01:00pWhile Uvalde mourns, Biden urges 'rational' action on guns
RE
12:55pGermany says U.N. rights chief's trip to China fell short of expectation
RE
12:53pGazprom suspends gas deliveries to Dutch trader GasTerra
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP N.V. : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs
2Marketmind: One investor's rebound is another's bear rally
3How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars
4Shell, Seven Group Sign Off on Crux Gas Field Development
5ARCELORMITTAL : Morgan Stanley remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS