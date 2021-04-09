GeNeuro: Financial Information for the First Quarter 2021

Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 - GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS), today reported on its 2021 first quarter cash position.

2021 First-quarter financial information

At March 31, 2021, GeNeuro had €4.8 million in cash. The available cash resources provide GeNeuro with good visibility until Q2-2022 in terms of financing its current activities.

The cash consumption related to GeNeuro’s operating and investing activities in Q1 2021 was €2.1 million, compared to €3.3 million for the same period of 2020. The Q1 2021 cash consumption was in line with the Company’s expectations and included the payment of outstanding invoices from suppliers and accruals at end December 2020; accordingly, the Q1 2020 cash consumption is not indicative of ongoing cash consumption, which the Company expects to continue decreasing during 2021, to approximately €5.2 million for the full year, compared to €7.2 million in 2020.

Next financial report:

Second-quarter 2021 cash position: July 20, 2021.

Forthcoming investor and industry events:

April 14-15, 2021: Small Cap Event, Paris (digital format)

May 27, 2021: Annual general meeting of shareholders

June 22-23, 2021: Gilbert Dupont Small & Midcaps Full Digital Forum

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro‘s mission is to leverage HERV biology to develop safe and effective treatments for the benefit of patients, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs that represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

Disclaimer:

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning GeNeuro’s financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words, such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “objective,” “should,” or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management’s current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company’s control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of GeNeuro or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and GeNeuro undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210409005145/en/