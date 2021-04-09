Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gebo Group LLC : and Crypto.com Announce Expanded Relationship

04/09/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gebo Group LLC and Crypto.com are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement to expand their existing relationship. Gebo will continue to support Crypto.com exchange by providing even more expanded market making services. Gebo will now make markets on Crypto.com in even more tokens and asset pairs.

Gebo Group has recently launched it's defi network launch facility, Starport (starport.io) and has announced it's launch of the Immersive Network  - an extended reality real-world entertainment destination whose financial operations are recorded on an oracle enabled blockchain.

"We have been extremely happy with our relationship with Crypto.com to date," said Gebo co-founder James Wines. "It's a sophisticated and fair exchange that has made many technological and efficiency advancements in the industry that we have been excited to be a part of. We look forward to even more exciting opportunities to come."

This announcement coincides with the recent transition of trading legend Ron Pasternak from Strategic Consultant to active Head of Gebo's market making desk.

"Gebo is doing it right. They have the technology, the expertise and imagination to be the premier liquidity provider in the crypto space." said Mr. Pasternak.

About Crypto.com
Founded in 2016, Crypto.com today serves over 10 million customers with the world's fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa Card — the world's largest crypto card program — the Crypto.com Exchange and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet. Recently launched, Crypto.com NFT is the premier platform for collecting and trading NFTs, curated carefully from the worlds of art, design, entertainment, sports. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks.Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 1,000+ strong team. Find out more by visiting https://crypto.com.

About Gebo Group
Gebo Group, LLC is a US FinCEN registered Money Service Business providing deep institutional liquidity on a principal-to-principal basis. Gebo Group offers sophisticated financial products and payment solutions using state of the art compliance and enterprise grade technology. 

Destination:
https://crypto.com
http://gebo.io 

For media inquiries:
Meghan Miele
mmiele@hstrategies.com

Ryan Hughes
rhughes@hstrategies.com

###

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gebo-group-llc-and-cryptocom-announce-expanded-relationship-301266096.html

SOURCE Gebo Group LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pReligious Liberty Expert Warns Against President Biden's Transparent Attempt to Pack, Influence Supreme Court
GL
05:59pZUORA  : Preparing for an ipo with zuora audit trail
PU
05:57pNorth Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings of $0.92 per Share
GL
05:55pCity View Green Holdings Inc. Announces Board Change and 1st Tranche Closing of up to $2,000,000 Private Placement Financing
NE
05:55pCanadian Silver Hunter Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
05:52pGEBO GROUP LLC  : and Crypto.com Announce Expanded Relationship
PR
05:52pMeltwater wins Comparably awards for “Best Global Culture” and “Best Sales Team”
GL
05:51pTECHNIPFMC  : Proxy Statement for 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
05:49pMINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING HELD ON MARCH 24, 2021, AT 10 : 30
PU
05:47pREDLINE COMMUNICATIONS  : gets $14 million in federal funding for industrial 5G project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ