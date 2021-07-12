Log in
Gecina: Information Notice Concerning the Early Redemption of a Bond Issue Due to Mature in June 2024

07/12/2021 | 08:39am EDT
Regulatory News:

As announced on June 30, Gecina (Paris;GFC) will proceed with the early redemption on July 16, 2021 of all of the 2.00% bonds due to mature on June 17, 2024, issued on June 17, 2015 (ISIN: FR0012790327), in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Base Prospectus dated March 16, 2015, approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) with

no. 15-090. The nominal amount of the bonds redeemed represents 377.8 million euros.

The amount of the early redemption has been calculated, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Base Prospectus dated March 16, 2015, by the calculation agent, Société Générale Securities Services. This amount will represent 107,445.51 euros per 100,000 euro bond, plus 158.90 euros for the interest accrued through to the redemption date (excluded). The reference Bund rate observed by the calculation agent at 11:00 CET is -0.723%.

The bonds redeemed will be delisted from Euronext Paris on July 16, 2021.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr


© Business Wire 2021
