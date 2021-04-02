Log in
Gecina: Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on April 22, 2021

04/02/2021 | 04:38am EDT
Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Gecina (Paris:GFC) (the “Company”) are invited to attend the Ordinary General Meeting (the “OGM”) to be held on:

Thursday April 22, 2021 from 3pm

In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, and in accordance with the Order no.2020-321 of March 25, 2020 (amended), as extended by Decree no.2021-255 of March 9, 2021, it has been decided that this OGM will be held at the Company’s registered office, 14-16 rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, without shareholders attending in person. The conditions for taking part in this OGM and its organization have been adapted accordingly.

Shareholders will be able to follow the General Meeting on the Company’s website: www.gecina.fr.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the dedicated OGM section on www.gecina.fr.

The meeting notice, containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions, was published in the French official gazette (BALO) no.28 on March 5, 2021.

The invitation to attend, presenting the agenda and useful information concerning the conditions for the organization of the Ordinary OGM, was published in the BALO and the French legal announcements journal “Les Petites Affiches” on April 2, 2021.

Considering the current health context, we invite you to exercise your rights as shareholders by voting online or by post or appointing the Chairman to represent you.

The preparatory documents for this OGM are made available to the Company’s shareholders in accordance with the legal and regulatory conditions and timeframes applicable.

In accordance with the terms of Order no.2020-321 of March 25, 2020 (amended), extended by Decree no.2021-255 of March 9, 2021, information or documents will be able to be provided under valid conditions by email when shareholders indicate the email address to be used in their requests.

We therefore encourage you to provide us with your email address when you submit any requests.

The documents relating to this OGM covered under Article R.22-10-23 of the French commercial code are available on the Company's website at www.gecina.fr.

The Board of Directors

---

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of €573,949,530
Registered office: 14-16, rue des Capucines - 75002 Paris - France
Paris trade and companies register: 592 014 476


© Business Wire 2021
