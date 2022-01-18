Gecina Successfully Places a 500 Million Euro Green Bond Issue With an 11-year Maturity at 0.875%

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has today successfully placed a new 500 million euro Green Bond issue, with a maturity of 11 years (maturing in January 2033) and a coupon of 0.875%.

In line with our 100% Green program, rolled out last year, this issue is based on the Green Bond format. This program, which was drawn up in 2021 and reviewed by an independent third party, aims to help drive environmental improvements across the Group’s entire asset portfolio.

This bond issue, placed with leading investors, highlights the market’s confidence in Gecina's credit rating.

This operation will enable the Group to once again extend the average maturity of its debt, under favorable financial conditions, and to continue building an optimal balance sheet and credit schedule.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, CM-CIC, HSBC, Mediobanca, Santander and Société Générale were the bookrunners for this issue.

Gecina is rated A- / outlook stable by Standard & Poor’s and A3 / outlook stable by Moody’s.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.0 billion euros at end-June 2021.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

