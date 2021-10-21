Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gediminas Šimkus: A smooth green transformation of the economy can only be achieved with the right incentive system in place

10/21/2021 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lithuania is committed to a significant transition to the green economy over the next 10 years, and it can only be done sustainably if the right incentive system is in place, as Gediminas Šimkus, Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania, told at the Economics Conference of the Bank of Lithuania on greening the economy.

"We have to promptly identify the employees and regions of the country that will be affected the most by the green transformation of the economy, ensure positive incentives, regulation and compensation mechanisms, retraining of the staff and creation of new jobs in climate-friendly activities," says Gediminas Šimkus, Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania.

The greenhouse gas emissions per capita in Lithuania have not decreased over the last 10 years and have even increased in the last few years, putting Lithuania in the middle of the list of the EU Member States according to this indicator. Four sectors are responsible for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions (almost 70%): land transport (26%), household private transport (19%), agriculture (17%) and chemical industry (9%). A well-balanced framework for investment, incentives, regulation and taxation on pollution would help achieve the goals of the European Green Deal.

Investment in modern public transport, clean private vehicles and the development of infrastructure that is crucial to them could contribute to the decarbonisation of the transport sector and reduce air pollution. The recent spike in gas prices clearly demonstrates the need to urgently invest in renewable energy, as a way of reducing the dependency on fossil fuels and external energy suppliers. Climate-friendly investment, for example, the creation of clean energy technology, would not only solve climate change problems but also help the country's economy to boost its value chain. The EU is planning to invest at least €1 trillion for the implementation of the Green Deal by 2030, while Lithuania intends to invest around €1 billion from the EU funds to achieve the green targets.

The analysis by international institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), shows that the CO2-related taxation is the most efficient tool for combating climate change. In some European countries, the CO2-related taxation is already in place and the number of such countries is growing every year. Lithuania, however, does not apply such a tax yet. According to the economists at the Bank of Lithuania, taxation on pollution would enable us to collect a considerable amount in government revenues which could be used to accelerate the green transformation of the economy and create compensation mechanisms for those affected the most by this transformation.

A keynote speech at the Economics Conference of the Bank of Lithuania "Creating Pathways Towards the Green Economy" will be delivered by Ian Goldin, Professor of Globalisation and Development at the University of Oxford and author of many books on the topic; Simonas Gentvilas, Minister of Environment, will present Lithuania's long-term vision for climate change action and energy policy; and representatives from the Central Bank of the Netherlands, the IMF and other organisations will share their insights and experience.

Disclaimer

Bank of Lithuania published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:07aRENTOKIL INITIAL : quarterly revenue rises on strong pest control demand
RE
03:06aS.Korean stocks fall for a second day as mood sours over Evergrande
RE
03:06aFIDELITY BANK : to Raise $500m From International Debt Market
AQ
03:06aMULTICHOICE : Nigeria Cleared to Appeal $4.4 Bn Tax Claim
AQ
03:05aOASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL : announces global settlement of all disputes with MGC Capital, former Board Members of and members of former management
AQ
03:05aPRESS RELEASE : Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Q3 report 2021
DJ
03:05aMENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE : presenting Q3 report 2021
EQ
03:04aTITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL : Programme de rachats d'actions
PU
03:04aZENRIN : Revision of Forecast for Results of Operations
PU
03:04aNETFLIX : Meet Taka from “Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary-” →
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China ..
2Tesla says new factories will need time to ramp up, posts record revenu..
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Struggle as Evergrande Worries Resurf..
4Nel ASA: Third quarter 2021 financial results
5Australia's South32 says Q1 met coal output drops 15%, sees prices risi..

HOT NEWS