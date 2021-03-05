Geico must face lawsuit claiming it overcharged on car insurance during pandemic -judge

March 5 (Reuters) - The auto insurer Geico Corp, a unit of
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, must face a
proposed class action claiming it overcharged policyholders as
the coronavirus pandemic led to less driving and fewer
accidents, a judge has ruled.
In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sharon
Johnson Coleman in Chicago said Illinois drivers may try to
prove Geico violated a state consumer fraud law by unfairly and
deceptively marketing its "Geico Giveback" discount program. She
dismissed breach of contract and unjust enrichment claims.
Neither Geico nor its lawyers immediately responded to
requests for comment on Friday. Lawyers for the plaintiffs did
not immediately respond to similar requests.
Geico had last April offered policyholders $2.5 billion of
credits, including 15% on renewals from April to October,
averaging about $150 per policy.
But policyholders led by Briana Siegal said this induced
them to renew and pay excessive premiums rather than shop
around, as stay-at-home orders and closures of businesses and
schools resulted in less time on the road.
Siegal also said Geico's credits compared unfavorably with
refunds offered by other insurers.
She cited a report by the Consumer Federation of America and
Center for Economic Justice awarding Geico's program a
"D-minus," below the "A" and "B" grades given to State Farm and
Allstate Corp, which offered refunds.
Without ruling on the merits, Coleman said the plaintiffs
adequately alleged that Geico misled them into thinking it was
passing on all its savings from reduced driving, and failed to
disclose that its premiums were "not based on an accurate
assessment of risk during COVID-19."
Geico's "loss ratio," or percentage of premiums paid to
cover claims, fell to 74.1% in 2020 from 81.3% a year earlier,
and was the lowest since 2007.
Berkshire, based in Omaha, Nebraska, has owned all of Geico
since 1996. Geico is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
The case is Siegal v Geico Casualty Co et al, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 20-04306.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York
Editing by Matthew Lewis)