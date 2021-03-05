Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Geico must face lawsuit claiming it overcharged on car insurance during pandemic -judge

03/05/2021 | 01:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 5 (Reuters) - The auto insurer Geico Corp, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, must face a proposed class action claiming it overcharged policyholders as the coronavirus pandemic led to less driving and fewer accidents, a judge has ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman in Chicago said Illinois drivers may try to prove Geico violated a state consumer fraud law by unfairly and deceptively marketing its "Geico Giveback" discount program. She dismissed breach of contract and unjust enrichment claims.

Neither Geico nor its lawyers immediately responded to requests for comment on Friday. Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Geico had last April offered policyholders $2.5 billion of credits, including 15% on renewals from April to October, averaging about $150 per policy.

But policyholders led by Briana Siegal said this induced them to renew and pay excessive premiums rather than shop around, as stay-at-home orders and closures of businesses and schools resulted in less time on the road.

Siegal also said Geico's credits compared unfavorably with refunds offered by other insurers.

She cited a report by the Consumer Federation of America and Center for Economic Justice awarding Geico's program a "D-minus," below the "A" and "B" grades given to State Farm and Allstate Corp, which offered refunds.

Without ruling on the merits, Coleman said the plaintiffs adequately alleged that Geico misled them into thinking it was passing on all its savings from reduced driving, and failed to disclose that its premiums were "not based on an accurate assessment of risk during COVID-19."

Geico's "loss ratio," or percentage of premiums paid to cover claims, fell to 74.1% in 2020 from 81.3% a year earlier, and was the lowest since 2007.

Berkshire, based in Omaha, Nebraska, has owned all of Geico since 1996. Geico is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

The case is Siegal v Geico Casualty Co et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 20-04306.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 2.32% 378852.435 Delayed Quote.6.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:47pENHANCING REGIONAL INVESTMENT COMPETITIVENESS : How to make it happen
PU
01:44pCHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Investor Chamath Palihapitiya cashes out of personal Virgin Galactic stake
RE
01:42pGeico must face lawsuit claiming it overcharged on car insurance during pandemic -judge
RE
01:41pFed's Bullard not particularly worried by rise in Treasury yields
RE
01:23pU.S. labor market roars back; road to full recovery remains very long
RE
01:20pFord motor rejects u.s. trade panel criticism, says it was committed to sk innovation programs earlier -statement
RE
01:16pAMAZON COM  : Congressional delegation heads to Alabama amid growing support for Amazon workers
RE
01:14pCOCA COLA HBC  : HBC to launch Saks Fifth Avenue's online business as separate entity
RE
01:09pWhite House says Biden to sign women's economic equity executive orders on Monday
RE
01:09pMexico auto output dives in February amid bad weather, chip shortages
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Main Volkswagen brand speeds up shift to electric
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil scales 1-year peak as OPEC+ rolls over output for April
3Credit Suisse winds down $10 billion Greensill-linked funds
4Wall Street stumbles on jobs data, global equity markets flat
5CONVATEC GROUP PLC : CONVATEC : Annual Results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 05 March 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ