GeistM : Appoints Lisa LaCour to Lead Global Communications

03/24/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GeistM, the leading performance marketing platform transforming how brands acquire customers, today announced Lisa LaCour will join the company's leadership team as Head of Communications. LaCour will leverage her vast experience in digital and entertainment media and marketing to spearhead internal and external communications for GeistM and Gramercy Labs' other portfolio companies.

"It was the right time to add someone like Lisa to the senior leadership team," said Kevin Fortuna, GeistM's Founder and CEO. "She knows our space, knows media and marketing; and understands at a deep level how the tectonic shift in this pandemic has changed the landscape and accelerated our rise. We couldn't be more excited to bring her on board."

Consistently at the forefront of digital media, LaCour has extensive experience delivering brand development, marketing, and communication strategies for both high-growth startups and top digital brands. Throughout her career, LaCour has worked with category-leading companies such as Outbrain, Endeavor, AOL, Madison Square Garden, MGM, and many top musicians.

"Having spent the last two decades leading marketing and communications for  innovative companies in New York and LA, I couldn't be more excited to join the GeistM team and to let the world know about the powerful platform and its market-beating benefit to brands," said LaCour. "I am equally excited to make it clear that we are a borderless talent seeker - with offices across the U.S. and across the globe. I grew up in New Orleans and recently moved back home. There is a special place in my heart for the city and I am energized by the great local talent I've seen so far. I look forward to building a multi-disciplinary and diverse team in the Crescent City." 

ABOUT GEISTM
GeistM, a Gramercy Labs company, is a leading performance marketing platform with a roster of clients ranging from Fortune 500 brands to high-growth start-ups. GeistM's proprietary AI technology, Blackfire, and diverse publisher network is built to develop, launch, and scale content-based marketing campaigns across more than a dozen integrated third-party networks, including Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, Pinterest, and Outbrain resulting in profitable customer acquisition at scale. GeistM has been named to Crain's New York Fast 50 and to Inc's 5000 List for the past three consecutive years.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geistm-appoints-lisa-lacour-to-lead-global-communications-301255354.html

SOURCE GeistM


© PRNewswire 2021
