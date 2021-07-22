Gelteq Appoints Seasoned Pharma and Tech Executive, James Pekarsky, as Chief Financial Officer

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Pty Ltd, a global leader in ingestible gel technology for healthcare, nutrition and sports, has appointed James Pekarsky as chief financial officer, effective July 4, as the company accelerates its global launch, including its first major entry into the U.S. market.



Pekarsky brings to Gelteq more than 30 years of finance and executive experience at biotech and technology companies. This includes 15 years as CEO and CFO for publicly listed companies, five years as general manager for large U.S.-based companies in Europe, and 10 years of start-up company experience in Silicon Valley leading several financings, IPOs, acquisitions and exits.

Pekarsky earlier co-founded and served as CEO of BioPharmX, a NYSE-listed company focused on novel medication delivery systems, where he led several financings and its IPO. Since BioPharmX, he has served as an executive consultant for private companies in the medical and high-tech fields, advising on all facets of finance and operations, including fund raising, M&A, business development and corporate governance.

“We welcome Jim’s extensive financial knowledge and operational experience, particularly his success with developing novel pharma delivery systems,” stated Simon Szewach, Gelteq co-founder and executive chairman. “His proven capabilities and knowhow greatly complement our fast-track for growth and our expanding team of industry pioneers. We expect Jim to play an essential role as we continue to ramp our sales and marketing, manufacturing and licensing programs on a global scale, as well as pursue opportunities in the capital markets to accelerate this growth.”

Before co-founding BioPharmX, Pekarsky had served as CFO of a number of successful companies in the semiconductor industry, including Wavesat (acquired by Cavium Networks/Marvell), SiliconBlue Technologies (acquired by Lattice), Mosys (a Nasdaq-listed company), AccelChip (acquired by Xilinx) and Virage Logic Corporation (acquired by Synopsis). He also led the Nasdaq IPO of Virage.

“I see tremendous market opportunities and multiple ways for Gelteq to capitalize on its extensive IP portfolio and growing number of international patents that support its innovative gel delivery system,” commented Pekarsky. “The sports, health and wellness, and pharma partnerships the company has formed are impressive and support its commercial rollout. I’m looking forward to supporting the company’s continued growth and international expansion.”

Pekarsky received his Bachelor of Science in accounting from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and MBA from Golden Gate University, San Francisco.

About Gelteq

Gelteq is a global leader in the revolutionary science of ingestible, gel-based medications, nutraceuticals and sports energy. The company’s proprietary technology can gelify virtually any substance to create easily ingestible formulations. Developed and supported by clinical research in collaboration with world-leading universities, the gels have many superior attributes compared to other methods of oral delivery, such as pills and tablets. It markets its products through licensed manufacturing partnerships, global distributors and resellers, and direct-to-consumer. To learn more, visit gelteq.com.

Important Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the future sales of Gelteq Pty Ltd (the “Company”), the development of new applications for its technology, and the growth of the markets in which the Company’s products are marketed or sold. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation; general economic conditions and economic uncertainty in the global markets; current and continuing trends in the Company’s industry; continued protection of any of Company’s intellectual property; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; highly competitive markets; Company ability to deliver its products and/or services to the market and to meet customer expectations due to unanticipated problems; and other risk factors which could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and the foregoing factors are not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements or information in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or otherwise such forward-looking statements or information.

Company Contact:

Simon Szewach

Executive Chairman

Gelteq Pty Ltd

Tel +61 419 155 046

Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact:

Ron Both or Justin Lumley

CMA Investor Relations

Tel +1 (949) 432-7566

Email Contact