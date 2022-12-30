Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gem miner Fura says ore stolen during trespassing at Colombia operation

12/30/2022 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOGOTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Dozens of people entered Canadian gem miner Fura Gems' emerald mine in central Colombia, injuring an employee and stealing ore, the company said on Friday.

The trespassers appear to have arrived from other emerald-mining municipalities in Boyaca province, but it was unclear if there was a criminal organization behind the incident, a Fura spokesperson told Reuters.

The company is worried about future trespassing, they added.

"In the early hours of December 29, 2022, more than 100 trespassers allegedly from the municipalities of Muzo, Quipama, and Maripi, mainly, attacked company employees and then stole ore from the Coscuez S.A. mine," Fura said in a statement.

The people remained for several hours on Fura's property, physically threatening employees, and one worker sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital, the company said. The company added it is working with the police and the army to safeguard its operations.

Mine invasions by informal miners, sometimes with the backing of criminal groups, are not uncommon for gold and emerald mining companies in Colombia, which has long sought investment from big-name producers.

At least one other foreign miner in Boyaca - whose emerald region is historically known for organized crime and dangerous wildcat mining - has suffered raids in their tunnels in recent years.

Last year, Reuters reported that in northern Antioquia province, thousands of illegal miners were working in tunnels controlled by the Clan del Golfo crime gang on a concession belonging to Chinese state gold miner Zijin.

Toronto-based Fura also mines rubies in Mozambique and sapphires in Australia. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.10% 1816.7 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA -0.28% 290.085684 Real-time Quote.-20.47%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.12% 1062.18 Real-time Quote.-0.89%
SILVER -1.00% 23.651 Delayed Quote.0.99%
Latest news "Economy"
10:31aTunisia central bank raises key interest rate by 75 bps to 8% to curb inflation
RE
10:24aWall St dragged down by growth stocks on last trading day of torrid year
RE
10:21aU.s. product supplied of finished motor gasoline fell in oct to…
RE
10:21aMadagascar seeks Moroccan fertiliser investment -President
RE
10:21aContraction in Chicago Manufacturing Activity Eased in December -- MNI Indicators
DJ
10:18aU.s. product supplied of crude and petroleum products fell in oc…
RE
10:17aChevron to load Venezuelan oil for exports, supply diluents to joint venture
RE
10:13aTREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as 10-year set for biggest annual gain in decades
RE
10:12aChina Evergrande's EV unit lays off employees, cuts salaries
RE
10:02aGem miner Fura says ore stolen during trespassing at Colombia operation
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Cigna, Diamondback Energy, ..
2Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..
3Asia stocks rise as investors find foothold at end of brutal 2022
4China central bank promises more policy support for economy
5North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Wilt As Year Comes to an..

HOT NEWS