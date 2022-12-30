Gem miner Fura says ore stolen during trespassing at Colombia operation

BOGOTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Dozens of people entered
Canadian gem miner Fura Gems' emerald mine in central Colombia,
injuring an employee and stealing ore, the company said on
Friday.
The trespassers appear to have arrived from other
emerald-mining municipalities in Boyaca province, but it was
unclear if there was a criminal organization behind the
incident, a Fura spokesperson told Reuters.
The company is worried about future trespassing, they added.
"In the early hours of December 29, 2022, more than 100
trespassers allegedly from the municipalities of Muzo, Quipama,
and Maripi, mainly, attacked company employees and then stole
ore from the Coscuez S.A. mine," Fura said in a statement.
The people remained for several hours on Fura's property,
physically threatening employees, and one worker sustained a
head injury and was taken to hospital, the company said. The
company added it is working with the police and the army to
safeguard its operations.
Mine invasions by informal miners, sometimes with the
backing of criminal groups, are not uncommon for gold and
emerald mining companies in Colombia, which has long sought
investment from big-name producers.
At least one other foreign miner in Boyaca - whose emerald
region is historically known for organized crime and dangerous
wildcat mining - has suffered raids in their tunnels in recent
years.
Last year, Reuters reported that in northern Antioquia
province, thousands of illegal miners were working in tunnels
controlled by the Clan del Golfo crime gang on a concession
belonging to Chinese state gold miner Zijin.
Toronto-based Fura also mines rubies in Mozambique and
sapphires in Australia.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb
Editing by Frances Kerry)