Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gemelli Biotech : Launches Novel Breath Test Measuring Hydrogen, Methane and Hydrogen Sulfide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

Los Angeles- and Raleigh-based Gemelli Biotech announced the launch of a novel breath test called trio-smart™ that provides a more complete fermented gas profile of a patient’s microbiome by measuring levels of hydrogen, methane, and hydrogen sulfide after the consumption of a sugar substance (lactulose or glucose). trio-smart™ is a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) conducted at a CLIA-certified lab.

While hydrogen and methane breath tests have been common, hydrogen sulfide - the third important fermentable gas in the human microbiome - has been known to have toxicity at elevated levels, also affecting the GI tract; however, the measurement of hydrogen sulfide levels in the breath of patients has previously been unavailable to physicians and researchers due to technological challenges. As a result, many patients with serious GI symptoms appear “normal” on hydrogen and methane breath tests.

Now, the culmination of years of research, a breakthrough by scientists at the Medically Associated Science and Technology (MAST) program at Cedars-Sinai has led to the development of cutting-edge technology that can accurately capture, transport, and measure hydrogen sulfide in the breath of patients. The patent rights covering the technology are owned by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and are exclusively licensed by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to Gemelli Biotech.

“An estimated 25% of patients who appear normal on hydrogen and methane tests could have elevated hydrogen sulfide levels and associated GI complications,” says Dr. Mark Pimentel, executive director of MAST. “These patients were being unrecognized by previous tests that did not measure hydrogen sulfide.”

He adds that hydrogen, methane, hydrogen sulfide, and the organisms that produce these gases are linked in a complex interplay.1 “These gases do not act independently of each other in the microbiome. Therefore, it is impossible to get a full picture of a patient’s fermented gas profile without measuring all three gases.”

Gemelli Biotech previously partnered with MAST to bring their second-generation blood test for IBS called ibs-smart™ to the market. Building on this successful partnership, Gemelli will be offering trio-smart™ as a mail-in kit-based test that physicians can order directly from the trio-smart™ website.

No other breath test offers the measurement of all three gasses. Matt Mitcho, CEO of Gemelli Biotech, says this is in line with Gemelli’s commitment to putting patients first.

“We are focused on making the process of breath testing as easy and effective as possible. With a user-friendly sample collection system and testing technology that is best in class for accuracy, trio-smart™ has the potential to benefit countless patients.”

1. Singer-Englar, T., Rezaie, A., Gupta, K. et al. (2018). Competitive Hydrogen Gas Utilization by Methane- and Hydrogen Sulfide-Producing Microorganisms and Associated Symptoms: Results of a Novel 4-Gas Breath Test Machine. [Abstract]. Gastroenterology. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S0016-5085(18)30625-5.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:54pPIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., Concho Resources Inc., CONSOL Energy Inc., CONSOL Coal Resources LP, GCI Liberty, Inc., Liberty Broadband Corporation, Parsley Energy, Inc., Pioneer Natural Resources Company and PNM Resources, Inc.
PR
01:54pPOLARIS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:54pEY Announces Bryan Perkins of Novaria Group as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Southwest Award Winner
BU
01:53pSony seeing 'very considerable' PS5 demand ahead of launch
RE
01:52pTech chief executives to defend key law in front of U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday
RE
01:52pANN ARBOR SPARK : Connects Job Seekers and Employers at Tech Homecoming, November 24
BU
01:51piVeena Announces Positive Topline Results
BU
01:50pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On placement of bonds or other financial instruments beyond Russian Federation which certify loan obligations fulfilled by issuer
PU
01:50pSoy Value Chain Helps Steer USSEC's International Strategy
PU
01:50pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On placement of bonds or other financial instruments beyond Russian Federation which certify loan obligations fulfilled by issuer (PDF, 55.1 KB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2APPLE INC. : Big Tech earnings approach under antitrust cloud
3'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
4AMS AG : AMS : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance
53M profit beats on healthcare boost; says demand for N95 masks to continue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group