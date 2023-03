March 2 (Reuters) -

* GEMINI - ACTIVELY MONITORING THE SITUATION WITH SILVERGATE BANK

* GEMINI - CURRENTLY HAVE ZERO CUSTOMER FUNDS AND ZERO GUSD FUNDS HELD AT SILVERGATE

* GEMINI - HAVE STOPPED ACCEPTING CUSTOMER DEPOSITS / PROCESSING WITHDRAWALS VIA ACH AND WIRE TRANSFERS THROUGH SILVERGATE