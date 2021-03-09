Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gen2 Technologies Announces Important Milestone with New Ticker MNIZ

03/09/2021 | 03:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HENDERSON, Nev., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC:MNIZ) is proud to inform its loyal shareholders that FINRA has approved the official name change to Gen2 Technologies Inc. (previously BRK Inc.) and has approved a change in ticker symbol to MNIZ.

The changes have been announced on FINRA's daily list with an effective date of tomorrow, 03/10/2021. As per FINRA:

New Name: Gen 2 Technologies Inc.
New Symbol: MNIZ
New CUSIP: 36870L104 
Daily List Announcement Date: 03/09/2021
Market Effective Date: 03/10/2021

Mr. Michael Kovacocy CEO and Mr. Daniel Serruya COO stated jointly, "Today's news is a major milestone for our loyal shareholders. We are focused 100% on executing on major deliverables and will be announcing further exciting developments regarding the development and commercialization of our exciting Iris Media Network proposition shortly. We are working towards making 2021 a year of substantial delivery for shareholders. Thank you for your support."

For further queries, please feel free to email the Company at: michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com

Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MNIZ), The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on Gen2 Technologies Inc.'s website, http://www.brkgen2.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:
michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com 
brkgen2.com 
(440) 597-6150

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gen2-technologies-announces-important-milestone-with-new-ticker-mniz-301243867.html

SOURCE Gen 2 Technologies Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:53pGENERAL ELECTRIC  : GE Digital's FlightPulse® Mobile App Provides Airline Pilots Insight from Flight Prep to Flight Assessment
PU
08:53pFollowing Unprecedented Winter Storm in Texas and Protection Granted under the CCAA in Canada, Just Energy Receives Chapter 15 Bankruptcy Protection in U.S.
GL
08:51pSUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS  : IIROC Trading Halt - SUGR
AQ
08:51pMEDPACE  : Wearable Biosensors are Changing the Future of Clinical Trials
PU
08:51pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP  : 935th meeting
PU
08:50pDisney crosses streaming milestone, aims to open California parks in late April
RE
08:49pNEOENERGIA S A  : With the authorization, mobilization was initiated for the works of the project, which will im...
PU
08:47pREGENTATLANTIC  : 's Jane Newton Named to Crain's New York Business 2021 List of Notable Women on Wall Street
BU
08:45pRREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
08:45pBROMPTON LIFECO SPLIT  : Insights – Financials Rally as Bond Yields Rise
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ