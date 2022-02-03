Log in
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in Stifel 2022 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference

02/03/2022 | 05:05pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a dry bulk panel discussion at the Stifel 2022 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference on Tuesday, February 8 at 1:20 pm Eastern Time. Genco management will also participate in investor meetings held in conjunction with the conference.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. We make capital expenditures from time to time in connection with vessel acquisitions. As of February 3, 2022, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, 15 Ultramax and 12 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,636,000 dwt and an average age of 9.9 years.

CONTACT:
Apostolos Zafolias
Chief Financial Officer
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
(646) 443-8550


