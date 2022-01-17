Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gender in Mining Governance: An annotated bibliography for artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM)

01/17/2022 | 11:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The global artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector is estimated to comprise nearly 45 million people worldwide. These women and men produce significant amounts of the world's minerals, from 20% of the world's gold to nearly 80% of coloured gemstones.

Both women and men play critical roles in the sector: women were estimated in 2003 to make up nearly 30% of the global ASM workforce, a figure that is much higher in some countries and contexts. Not only do they contribute directly to mineral production, but they are also heavily involved in the provision of services (e.g., mining inputs, mineral processing, etc.) to ASM communities. However, despite the important role they play, women are among the groups that face marginalization in the sector. At the same time, ASM remains an important source of income for many women, who can earn relatively high incomes in the sector.

Despite increased interest over the past decade by the development community in promoting gender equality in the ASM sector, it remains poorly understood in many regions. There are still gaps in gender-responsive research on participation in ASM, impacts of ASM, and evidence-based solutions to overcoming barriers faced by marginalized groups such as women.

This annotated bibliography gives an overview of key resources on the topic of gender and ASM. Resources focus on research conducted in the past decade with the exception of those assessed by the authors to be critically important to understanding the issues around gender and ASM.

Disclaimer

IISD - International Institute for Sustainable Development published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 04:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:17aSmall number of Boeing staff in China's Tianjin affected by lockdowns
RE
12:17aINSTANT VIEW-BOJ raises price outlook, stands pat on monetary policy
RE
12:15aAllkem sees China driving lithium demand
RE
12:15aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : How Choklit Dolls were born
PU
12:13aNorway's Telenor to sell stake in Myanmar's Wave Money
AQ
12:12aJapan shares reverse early gains on rising U.S. bond yields
RE
12:10aEXCLUSIVE : Jefferies gives up on buyout fund manager investing business - sources
RE
12:10aChina has plenty policy tools in reserve to cope with slowing economy - state planner
RE
12:09aIndian shares slip from 3-month highs, Bajaj Finance earnings eyed
RE
12:08aOver a dozen dead in Saudi-led coalition strikes on Yemen's Sanaa
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Snowstorm strands motorists, grounds planes in eastern U.S., Canada
2Indian shares slip from 3-month highs, Bajaj Finance earnings eyed
3Tsunami-hit Tonga islands suffered 'catastrophic' damage-reports
4Exclusive: Jefferies gives up on buyout fund manager investing business..
5China Merchants Bank-Backed SPAC Seeks Listing in Hong Kong

HOT NEWS