Gene Pool Technologies Files Patent Infringement Actions Against Halo Collective Subsidiaries Coastal Harvest and ANM

This week, Gene Pool Technologies, Inc. (“Gene Pool”)—a technology aggregation, development, and licensing company focused on cannabis and hemp extraction—filed patent infringement actions against two subsidiaries of Halo Collective Inc. (“Halo”) (OTCMKTS: $HCANF).

In the first action, filed in the Central District of California, Gene Pool accuses Halo subsidiary Coastal Harvest, LLC (“Coastal Harvest”) of willfully infringing U.S. Patent Nos. 9,144,751; 9,145,532; and 9,587,203. In the second action, filed in the District of Oregon, Gene Pool accuses Halo subsidiary ANM, Inc. (“ANM”) of willfully infringing the three patents asserted against Coastal Harvest plus U.S. Patent Nos. 9,604,155 and 9,757,664. The five asserted patents, which Gene Pool owns by assignment, relate to systems and methods for closed-loop extraction of cannabinoids and other products from cannabis and hemp plant material. These patents were developed by cannabis-extraction pioneers who continue to work closely with Gene Pool to license the patents.

“Gene Pool spent months attempting to engage Halo in good-faith licensing discussions regarding Gene Pool’s patent portfolio,” said Stephen Martin, Gene Pool’s Chief Executive Officer. “Unfortunately, given Halo’s decision to ignore evidence of its past and continued infringement of Gene Pool’s patents, we must now vigorously defend our patent rights, and those of the inventors we work with, in order to support the establishment of a fair and equitable culture of IP rights which enable innovation in the medical and recreational cannabis industries.”

About Gene Pool Technologies: Gene Pool Technologies is a technology aggregation, development, and licensing company focused on cannabis and hemp extraction technologies. Gene Pool works with inventors and small businesses to promote an equitable culture that protects the rights of innovators by helping them develop and license their inventions. For more information, visit www.genepooltechnologies.com.

