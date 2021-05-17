Genenta Appoints Four Renowned Oncology Experts to Scientific Advisory Board

MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for cancer (Temferon™), announced the appointment of four renowned experts in oncology as new members of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).



Miriam Merad MD, PhD, Richard Flavell, PhD, FRS, Wolf Hervé Fridman, MD and Patrick Y. Wen, MD will join the SAB, expanding its size to seven. The existing members of the SAB are Kenneth C. Anderson, MD, of Harvard Medical School, Michele de Palma, PhD of the Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), and Lisa Coussens, PhD, of Knight Cancer Institute and Oregon Health & Science University, who was recently nominated President Elect of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

Luigi Naldini, Chairman of the SAB and Co-Founder of Genenta, said: “I am delighted to welcome Miriam, Richard, Wolf and Patrick as new members of the Genenta Scientific Advisory Board. Our four new colleagues bring extensive and international oncology experience, particularly in the US. Their combined expertise will be invaluable as we develop our Temferon™ technology platform in the treatment of solid cancers with a novel immuno-gene therapy approach.”

About the new SAB members

Dr Merad is Professor in Cancer Immunology and the Director of the Precision Immunology Institute at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York. Her laboratory has made seminal discoveries on the mechanisms that control the development and functional identity of tissue resident dendritic cells and macrophages during homeostasis, and how these regulations are changed in cancer and inflammatory diseases.

Dr Flavell is Sterling Professor of Immunobiology at Yale University School of Medicine, and an Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. He specializes in using transgenic and gene-targeted mice to study innate and adaptive immunity, T cell tolerance and activation in immunity and autoimmunity, apoptosis and regulation of T cell differentiation.

Dr Fridman is Professor Emeritus of Immunology at the Paris Descartes University Medical School in Paris, France. Professor Fridman is a pioneer in immunotherapy, and received the William B. Coley Award in 2010 for his work on the major role of the immune response, in particular T lymphocytes, in the defense against cancers.

Dr Wen is Professor, Neurology at Harvard Medical School and Director of the Center for Neuro-Oncology Professor at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. His research is focused on novel treatments of brain tumors, especially targeted molecular agents, and his other clinical interests include neurologic complications of cancer.

About Genenta Science

Genenta (www.genenta.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a proprietary hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of a variety of cancers. Temferon™ is based on ex-vivo gene transfer into autologous hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly via tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes – TEMs). Temferon™, which is under investigation in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme patients, is not restricted to pre-selected tumor antigens nor type and has been designed to reach solid tumors, one of the main unresolved challenges in immuno-oncology. Genenta is based in Milan, Italy, and New York, USA.