General Announcement::APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION OF TIME - JUDICIAL MANAGEMENT ORDER

08/02/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Triyards Holdings Limited (Under Judicial Management)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(UEN/Company Registration Number: 201210555Z)

APPLICATION FOR 4th EXTENSION OF TIME

_________________________________________________________________________________

Triyards Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "THL") refers to its previous announcements dated 17 February 2020, 20 April 2020, 24 April 2020, 6 May 2020, 23 June 2020, 5 October 2020, 23 October 2020, 27 October 2020, 20 January 2021 and 5 February 2021 ("Previous Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Previous Announcements.

Further to the Previous Announcements, the Company wishes to announce that the Judicial Managers have made an application to the Court for the following orders:

  1. the validity of the Judicial Management Order (HC/ORC 1105/2020) be extended for a period of 6 months from 12 August 2021 until 12 February 2022; and
  2. an extension of time for a period of 6 months until 12 February 2022 to provide the
    Company's creditors and members with the Judicial Managers' statement of proposals for achieving one or more of the purposes stated in the JM Order for whose achievement the order was made and convene a meeting of the Company's creditors,

(the "4th Extension Application").

The Court has fixed the hearing date of the 4th Extension Application on 11 August 2021 at 2:30 pm. The Court also directed that (i) any party who objects to the application is to file an affidavit by 5 August 2021, 4:00 pm and (ii) submissions and bundle of authorities are to be tendered to Court by 6 August 2021 (Friday), 4:00 pm.

Shareholders should consult their financial, tax or other advisers when in doubt as to the action they should take.

The Judicial Managers

TRIYARDS HOLDINGS LIMITED (UNDER JUDICIAL MANAGEMENT)

2 August 2021

Disclaimer

Triyards Holdings Ltd published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS