Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

General Announcement::Creation/Cancellation on 01 October 2021 and Daily Price on 01 October 2021

10/04/2021 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4-Oct-2021

Mr Lee Chee Keong

HSBC Instutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited

Fax number : (65)6535 7052

Ms Wendy Cheong/ Ms Chun Jia Xin

Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited

Fax number : (65) 6908 4865

SINGAPORE INDEX FUND

We are the registrar of the Fund appointed by the Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited.

Please be advised that there are no trades as at

1/Oct/21

.

The total number of units in issue as at

4/Oct/21

is

16,019,718

units.

For clarification, please contact Judy Chuang at (65) 6658 0301, Sharel Chee(65) 6658 0148

Yours faithfully

Barnali Dutta 2021.10.04 09:21:27 +05'30'

2021.10.04 09:27:32 +05'30'

Authorised Signatory

HSBC Instutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited - Global Distribution Support and Transfer Agency

  • - - - - - - - HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited 20 Pasir Panjang Road (East Lobby)
    #12-21 Mapletree Business City
    Singapore 117439

Company registration no. 194900022R

RESTRICTED

Disclaimer

Singapore Index Fund published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 12:05:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:21aAXIS TECHNOLOGIES : AXTG Subsidiary, T8 EXCHANGE, Drives Bold NFT Market Disruption by Partnering with Non-Profit Organization, ABC Legacy Foundation
PR
08:21aEVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES : to sell property unit to another Chinese developer
AQ
08:20aTHREE VALLEY COPPER : Delivers Call Option Notice Beginning the Process to Acquire the Minority Interest in its MTV Copper Project in Chile
AQ
08:18aROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
08:18aKARAT PACKAGING INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:17aWACKER CHEMIE AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08:17aKAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : portfolio company OssDsign receives expanded FDA market clearance for OssDsign Cranial PSI
AQ
08:17aAKZO NOBEL NV : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
08:16aFUCHS PETROLUB : UBS maintains a Sell rating
MD
08:16aSILICOM : Third Quarter 2021 Results Release Scheduled for October 28, 2021
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global T..
2Banks, chipmakers drag European stocks lower on growth worries
3Winter of discontent is coming...
4Audi CEO sees chip shortage as 'perfect storm' but will get through it
5Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Diploma, Southwest Airlines, Union..

HOT NEWS