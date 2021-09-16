Log in
General Announcement::Creation/ Cancellation on 15 Sep 2021 and Daily Price on 15 Sep 2021

16-Sep-2021

Mr Lee Chee Keong

HSBC Instutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited

Fax number : (65)6535 7052

Ms Wendy Cheong/ Ms Chun Jia Xin

Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited

Fax number : (65) 6908 4865

SINGAPORE INDEX FUND

We are the registrar of the Fund appointed by the Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited.

Please be advised that there are no trades as at

15/Sep/21 .

The total number of units in issue as at

16/Sep/21

is

16,019,718

units.

For clarification, please contact Judy Chuang at (65) 6658 0301, Sharel Chee(65) 6658 0148

Yours faithfully

Saurov Dey

Barnali Dutta

2021.09.16

2021.09.16

09:33:32

09:24:01

+05'30'

+05'30'

Authorised Signatory

HSBC Instutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited - Global Distribution Support and Transfer Agency

  • - - - - - - - HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited 20 Pasir Panjang Road (East Lobby)
    #12-21 Mapletree Business City
    Singapore 117439

Company registration no. 194900022R

RESTRICTED

Disclaimer

Singapore Index Fund published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
