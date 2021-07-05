General Announcement::Creation/Cancellation on 2 July 2021 and Daily Price on 2 July 2021

5-Jul-2021

Mr Lee Chee Keong

HSBC Instutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited

Fax number : (65)6535 7052

Ms Wendy Cheong/ Ms Chun Jia Xin

Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited

Fax number : (65) 6908 4865

SINGAPORE INDEX FUND

We are the registrar of the Fund appointed by the Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited.

Please be advised that there are no trades as at 2-Jul-21 . The total number of units in issue as at 5-Jul-21 is 16,082,028 units.

For clarification, please contact Judy Chuang at (65) 6658 0301, Sharel Chee(65) 6658 0148

Yours faithfully

2021.07.05 09:52:54 +05'30'

Authorised Signatory

HSBC Instutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited - Global Distribution Support and Transfer Agency

20 Pasir Panjang Road (East Lobby)

#12-21 Mapletree Business City

Singapore 117439

Company registration no. 194900022R

