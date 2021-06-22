Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

General Announcement::Creation/ Cancellation on 21 Jun 2021 and Daily Price on 21 Jun 2021

06/22/2021 | 05:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

22-Jun-2021

Mr Lee Chee Keong

HSBC Instutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited

Fax number : (65)6535 7052

Ms Wendy Cheong/ Ms Chun Jia Xin

Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited

Fax number : (65) 6908 4865

SINGAPORE INDEX FUND

We are the registrar of the Fund appointed by the Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited.

Please be advised that there are no trades as at

21/Jun/21 .

The total number of units in issue as at

22/Jun/21

is

16,082,028

units.

For clarification, please contact Judy Chuang at (65) 6658 0301, Sharel Chee(65) 6658 0148

Yours faithfully

Barnali Dutta 2021.06.22 09:38:03 +05'30'

2021.06.22

09:45:46

+05'30'

Authorised Signatory

HSBC Instutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited - Global Distribution Support and Transfer Agency

RESTRICTED - - - - HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited

20 Pasir Panjang Road (East Lobby)

#12-21 Mapletree Business City

Singapore 117439

Company registration no. 194900022R

RESTRICTED

Disclaimer

Singapore Index Fund published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 09:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:49aKFW BANKENGRUPPE  : IPEX-Bank finances waste-to-energy project in Dubai
PU
05:47aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN  : IT'S SHOWTIME! - New Speedmaster CX 104 underlines technology leadership of Heidelberg
PU
05:47aMICROSOFT CORP  : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:47aELOS MEDTECH  : Quality in the medical device industry
PU
05:47aINTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST  : Factsheet
PU
05:46aFive emerging markets to benefit most from IMF's SDR move - S&P
RE
05:44aReality check for VW in China after sluggish start for electric car series
RE
05:44aWACKER CHEMIE AG  : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:43aNESTLE MALAYSIA  : Nestlé Malaysia Appoints New Board Member
PU
05:43aDIVERSEY  : We Are Dairy Featured Entry - Bridgwater and Taunton College
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
3ANALYSIS: Investors focus on central bank speakers after extreme market moves
4HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD. : HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL : China cuts second batch of crude oil import quotas for ..
5DIGI.COM : TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : Related Party Transactions

HOT NEWS