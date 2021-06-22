General Announcement::Creation/ Cancellation on 21 Jun 2021 and Daily Price on 21 Jun 2021

22-Jun-2021
Mr Lee Chee Keong
HSBC Instutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited
Fax number : (65)6535 7052
Ms Wendy Cheong/ Ms Chun Jia Xin
Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited
Fax number : (65) 6908 4865
SINGAPORE INDEX FUND
We are the registrar of the Fund appointed by the Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited.
Please be advised that there are no trades as at
21/Jun/21 .
The total number of units in issue as at
22/Jun/21
is
16,082,028
units.
For clarification, please contact Judy Chuang at (65) 6658 0301, Sharel Chee(65) 6658 0148
Authorised Signatory
HSBC Instutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited - Global Distribution Support and Transfer Agency
RESTRICTED - - - - HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited
20 Pasir Panjang Road (East Lobby)
#12-21 Mapletree Business City
Singapore 117439
Company registration no. 194900022R
RESTRICTED