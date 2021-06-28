General Announcement::DISRUPTION OF MARKET MAKING

UBS AG

(Incorporated with limited liability in Switzerland)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UBS AG (the "Issuer"), acting through its London Branch wishes to advise that The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX") is currently closed for dealings due to the issuance of black rainstorm warning signal in Hong Kong. Accordingly, the designated market-maker, UBS AG, acting through its London Branch (the "Designated Market Maker"), is unable to make a market for all outstanding warrants issued by the Issuer and listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited over indices, funds or securities that are traded on the HKEX (the "Hong Kong Warrants") on 28 June 2021 from 9:00 a.m.

The Issuer will release an announcement as soon as the Designated Market Maker resumes making a market in the Hong Kong Warrants.

Issued by

UBS AG, ACTING THROUGH ITS LONDON BRANCH

28 June 2021