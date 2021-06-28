General Announcement::DMM Disruption Announcement - Black Rainstorm warning in Hong Kong

SG Issuer

(Incorporated in Luxembourg with limited liability)

ANNOUNCEMENT

SG Issuer (the "Issuer") wishes to advise that The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx") is currently closed for dealings due to the hoist of Black Rainstorm warning in Hong Kong. Accordingly, the designated market-maker, Société Générale (the "Designated Market Maker"), is unable to make a market for all outstanding European Style Cash Settled Long/Short Certificates issued by the Issuer and listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited over indices, funds or securities that are traded on the HKEx (the "Hong Kong Certificates") on 28 June 2021 from 9:00 a.m.

The Issuer will release an announcement as soon as the Designated Market Maker resumes making a market in the Hong Kong Certificates.

Issued by

SG Issuer

28 June 2021