General Announcement::Interest on 5.60% Senior Secured Notes due 2025

To, 22nd July, 2021 Singapore Exchange Dept. of Corporate Services (CRD) Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of Securities Trading Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, India Limited 2, Shenton Way, #02-02, Dalal Street, Exchange Plaza, SGX Centre 1. Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra Singapore - 068 804 Scrip Code of Equity: 540064 (East) Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code of Debt : 958809, 958810 & 959518 Symbol: FRETAIL

Dear Sir / Madam,

Ref.: Intimation under Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

Sub.: Interest on 5.60% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 ("USD Notes")

With reference to the above, we would like inform that due to the unrelenting negative impact of COVID-19 and consequent restricted business operations of the Company on pan India basis, the liquidity position has been affected. Further, considering the above, One Time Resolution (OTR) Plan under Reserve Bank of India, 06th August, 2020 circular on Resolution Framework for COVID-19 related stress was implemented on 26th April, 2021.

The above negative impact has caused us to miss the service of the payment of interest due on the USD Notes (listed on Singapore Stock Exchange) on 22nd July, 2021. However, it may be noted that the terms of issuance of the USD Notes provides for additional period of 30 days for payment of interest from the due date, in case same could not have been paid on the original due date.

In view of above and as permitted, we are proposing to make payment of the interest within 30 days from the interest due date on USD Notes.

For Future Retail Limited

CP Toshniwal

Chief Financial Officer

Future Retail Limited (Formerly known as Bharti Retail Limited)

CIN: L51909MH2007PLC268269