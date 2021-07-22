Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

General Announcement::Interest on 5.60% Senior Secured Notes due 2025

07/22/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To,

22nd July, 2021

Singapore

Exchange

Dept. of Corporate Services (CRD)

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of

Securities Trading Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

India Limited

2, Shenton Way, #02-02,

Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza,

SGX Centre 1.

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra

Singapore - 068 804

Scrip Code of Equity: 540064

(East)

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code of Debt : 958809,

958810 & 959518

Symbol: FRETAIL

Dear Sir / Madam,

Ref.: Intimation under Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

Sub.: Interest on 5.60% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 ("USD Notes")

With reference to the above, we would like inform that due to the unrelenting negative impact of COVID-19 and consequent restricted business operations of the Company on pan India basis, the liquidity position has been affected. Further, considering the above, One Time Resolution (OTR) Plan under Reserve Bank of India, 06th August, 2020 circular on Resolution Framework for COVID-19 related stress was implemented on 26th April, 2021.

The above negative impact has caused us to miss the service of the payment of interest due on the USD Notes (listed on Singapore Stock Exchange) on 22nd July, 2021. However, it may be noted that the terms of issuance of the USD Notes provides for additional period of 30 days for payment of interest from the due date, in case same could not have been paid on the original due date.

In view of above and as permitted, we are proposing to make payment of the interest within 30 days from the interest due date on USD Notes.

The above is for your information and record, please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Future Retail Limited

CP Toshniwal

Chief Financial Officer

Future Retail Limited (Formerly known as Bharti Retail Limited)

Registered Office: Knowledge House, Shyam Nagar, Off Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai 400 060 P +91 22 4055 2200, F +91 22 4055 2201, www.futureretail.co.in

CIN: L51909MH2007PLC268269

Disclaimer

Future Retail Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 18:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:42pICELANDAIR GROUP HF. : Strong bookings drive positive cashflow from operations
AQ
02:42pFT PORTFOLIOS CANADA CO : . Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds
AQ
02:42pItaly Cancels BTPei Auction on July 27, BTP Auction on Aug. 12
DJ
02:41pGP STRATEGIES : Moore Kuehn Encourages RTPY, GPX, RBNC and PFDR Investors to Contact Law Firm
PR
02:40p5th Annual Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament
GL
02:39pLifestyle Expert, Meredith Staggers, Shares Practical Tips Ahead of National Parents Day
BU
02:38pAfrican Development Bank Group, Ethiopia, sign $118 million in grant agreements to support agro industrial park, youth employment and Ethiopia-Djibouti power interconnection
PU
02:38pLESLIE : Dive In and Donate to Charity for Swim & Water Safety
PU
02:38pPRODUCT SPOTLIGHT : Jacuzzi® Variable Speed Pumps
PU
02:38pIDE : Annual financial report 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro slips, dollar edges higher in see-saw trading
2Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk
3Biogen says uptake on new Alzheimer's drug slower than expected
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : Inflation worries overshadow Unilever's strong first half, hit shares
5'Pingdemic' puts Britain's food supply under strain

HOT NEWS