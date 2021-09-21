General Announcement::MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

CHASWOOD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Co. Reg. No. 200401894D)

MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as in the Company's announcement dated 24 August 2021 pertaining to the last monthly update announcement (collectively the "Previous Announcement").

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Chaswood Resources Holdings Ltd. ("Company") together with its subsidiaries ("Group") wishes to provide the following monthly update to its shareholders pursuant to Rule 704(22) of the Catalist Rules of the SGX-ST.

Status of legal proceedings

There is no update on any legal proceeding taken against the Company and its subsidiaries.

Status of Proposed Scheme of Arrangement with Creditors ("SOA")

There is no material since the company's previous monthly update announcement dated 24 August 2021.

Status of Restructuring Exercise and Resumption Proposal

With reference to the Company's announcement dated 2 September 2021 Pursuant to the subscription agreement dated 30 November 2019 entered by the Company with Advance Opportunities Fund and Advance Opportunities Fund I (collectively, the "Subscribers") (the "Subscription Agreement") in connection with the proposed issue by the Company to the Subscribers of 1% equity-linked redeemable convertible notes due in 36 months from the Closing Date with an aggregate principal amount of up to S$50,000,000, the Company and the Subscribers have agreed on 1 September 2021 via a fourth supplemental agreement to amend the definition of "Fulfilment Date", being the last date to satisfy the conditions precedent, in Clause 1.1 of the Subscription Agreement to 28 February 2022 or such other date as the Parties may agree in writing. There are no changes to the other terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement. The parties have agreed for the extension as more time is required by the parties to fulfil the conditions precedent under the Subscription Agreement.

On 19 August 2021, the company entered into a non-binding term sheet subject to the entry into the subsequent definitive agreement with 3DOM Inc. in Japan on the proposed acquisition. The Proposed Acquisition, if undertaken and completed, is expected to result in a reverse take- over of the Company as defined under Chapter 10 of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Please refer to the Company's announcement dated 22 August 2021 and 26 August 2021 for further information on the Proposed Acquisition.

At this point of this announcement, Legal advisors; ZICO Insights Law LLC is reviewing, negotiating, and finalising the sale and purchase agreement in connection with the possible RTO. Evolve Capital Asia Pte Ltd as Financial Advisor, currently is undertaking reasonable due diligence on 3DOM (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. to evaluate its suitability for a listing on Catalist upon signing of the SPA.

There has not been any material update on the Group's expansion plan on the new opening of outlets including the new kiosk model and the various development agreements entered into by the Group.