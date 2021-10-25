General Announcement::MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

CHASWOOD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Co. Reg. No. 200401894D)

MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as in the Company's announcement dated 21 September 2021 pertaining to the last monthly update announcement (collectively the "Previous Announcement").

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Chaswood Resources Holdings Ltd. ("Company") together with its subsidiaries ("Group") wishes to provide the following monthly update to its shareholders pursuant to Rule 704(22) of the Catalist Rules of the SGX-ST.

Status of legal proceedings

There is no update on any legal proceeding taken against the Company and its subsidiaries.

Status of Proposed Scheme of Arrangement with Creditors ("SOA")

There is no material development since the Company's previous monthly update announcement dated 21 September 2021.

Status of Restructuring Exercise and Resumption Proposal

On 19 August 2021, the company entered into a non-binding term sheet subject to the entry into the subsequent definitive agreement with 3DOM Inc. in Japan on the proposed acquisition. The Proposed Acquisition, if undertaken and completed, is expected to result in a Reverse Take-Over ("RTO") of the Company as defined under Chapter 10 of the Listing Manual Section

Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Please refer to the

Company's announcement dated 22 August 2021 and 26 August 2021 for further information on the Proposed Acquisition.

At this point of this announcement, ZICO Insights Law LLC, the sale & purchase agreement lawyer representing the Company and Vendor, is finalising the agreement in connection with the possible RTO. Evolve Capital Asia Pte Ltd, the Financial Advisor, is currently undertaking reasonable due diligence on 3DOM (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. to evaluate its suitability for a listing on Catalist upon signing of the SPA.

There has not been any material update on the Group's expansion plan on the new opening of outlets including the new kiosk model and the various development agreements entered into by the Group.

Status of Update of Impact of Business Pursuant to the movement Control Order Imposed by The Government of Malaysia.

The Board of the Company wishes to inform that on 18 October 2021, the Government of Malaysia has implemented the National Recovery Plan - SOP Phase 4 on Klang Valley. Restaurant operators are allowed to accept dine-in customers who are fully vaccinated. Nevertheless, operators must still strictly adhere to the guidelines set by the Government.

The improved vaccination rate which has now achieved 86.9% among Klang Valley population may have a positive financial impact on the Group's financial performance in terms of EPS and financial position in terms of NTA/share for the current financial year ending 31 December 2021. However, the financial impact is not quantifiable at the moment as the business is still subject to success of The National Recovery Plan Phase 4 for Malaysia.