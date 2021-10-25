Log in
General Announcement::MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

10/25/2021
CHASWOOD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Co. Reg. No. 200401894D)

MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as in the Company's announcement dated 21 September 2021 pertaining to the last monthly update announcement (collectively the "Previous Announcement").

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Chaswood Resources Holdings Ltd. ("Company") together with its subsidiaries ("Group") wishes to provide the following monthly update to its shareholders pursuant to Rule 704(22) of the Catalist Rules of the SGX-ST.

Status of legal proceedings

There is no update on any legal proceeding taken against the Company and its subsidiaries.

Status of Proposed Scheme of Arrangement with Creditors ("SOA")

There is no material development since the Company's previous monthly update announcement dated 21 September 2021.

Status of Restructuring Exercise and Resumption Proposal

On 19 August 2021, the company entered into a non-binding term sheet subject to the entry into the subsequent definitive agreement with 3DOM Inc. in Japan on the proposed acquisition. The Proposed Acquisition, if undertaken and completed, is expected to result in a Reverse Take-Over ("RTO") of the Company as defined under Chapter 10 of the Listing Manual Section

  1. Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Please refer to the
    Company's announcement dated 22 August 2021 and 26 August 2021 for further information on the Proposed Acquisition.

At this point of this announcement, ZICO Insights Law LLC, the sale & purchase agreement lawyer representing the Company and Vendor, is finalising the agreement in connection with the possible RTO. Evolve Capital Asia Pte Ltd, the Financial Advisor, is currently undertaking reasonable due diligence on 3DOM (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. to evaluate its suitability for a listing on Catalist upon signing of the SPA.

There has not been any material update on the Group's expansion plan on the new opening of outlets including the new kiosk model and the various development agreements entered into by the Group.

Status of Update of Impact of Business Pursuant to the movement Control Order Imposed by The Government of Malaysia.

The Board of the Company wishes to inform that on 18 October 2021, the Government of Malaysia has implemented the National Recovery Plan - SOP Phase 4 on Klang Valley. Restaurant operators are allowed to accept dine-in customers who are fully vaccinated. Nevertheless, operators must still strictly adhere to the guidelines set by the Government.

The improved vaccination rate which has now achieved 86.9% among Klang Valley population may have a positive financial impact on the Group's financial performance in terms of EPS and financial position in terms of NTA/share for the current financial year ending 31 December 2021. However, the financial impact is not quantifiable at the moment as the business is still subject to success of The National Recovery Plan Phase 4 for Malaysia.

The Company will continue to monitor the situation and further announcements will be made by the Company and the Board via SGXNET as and when there are material developments on the aforesaid matter in compliance with the Catalist Rules of the SGX-ST and in accordance with the SGX-ST's disclosure requirements.

Further announcements will be made by the Company and the Board via SGXNET as and when there are any material developments in relation to, inter alia, the extension of the completion of the Amended SOA, the Group's expansion plan, the legal proceedings, the Group's restructuring exercise, the Proposed Acquisition and resumption proposal in compliance with the Catalist Rules of the SGX-ST.

The Board confirms that to their best knowledge, all material disclosures, facts and information have been provided and announced and are not aware of any facts, information or disclosures, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement or disclosures misleading.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ANDREW ROACH REDDY

Managing Director

25 October 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Asian Corporate Advisors Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Liau H.K., at 160 Robinson Road, #21-05 SBF Center, Singapore 068914, Telephone number: 6221 0271

Disclaimer

Chaswood Resources Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 17:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS