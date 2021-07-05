General Announcement::Notice to Warrantholders - Expiry of Warrants on 05 July 2021

the Supplemental Listing Document dated 30 November 2020 in relation to the DBSM SGD 24.5 Put Warrants, OCBC SGD 9.8 Put Warrants, UOBH SGD 22 Put Warrants, (5) the Supplemental Listing Document dated 16 December 2020 in relation to the 9988 HKD 300 Call Warrants, 9988 HKD 240 Put Warrants, (6) the Supplemental Listing Document dated 17 December 2020 in relation to the 1211 HKD 200 Call Warrants, 2382 HKD 160 Call Warrants, 0700 HKD 700 Call Warrants, 1810 HKD 30 Call Warrants, 1211 HKD 150 Put Warrants, 2382 HKD 120 Put Warrants, (7) the Supplemental Listing Document dated 14 January 2021 in relation to the 1211 HKD 320 Call Warrants, 1211 HKD 250 Put Warrants issued by Macquarie bear the same meaning and construction in this Notice.

Terms defined or construed in (1) the Supplemental Listing Document dated 12 November 2020 in relation to the 0175 HKD 16 Put Warrants, 3690 HKD 260 Put Warrants, 0700 HKD 500 Put Warrants, 1810 HKD 20 Put Warrants, (2) the Supplemental Listing Document dated 13 November 2020 in relation to the 0175 HKD 28 Call Warrants, 9618 HKD 400 Call Warrants, 3690 HKD 400 Call Warrants, (3) the Supplemental Listing Document dated 20 November 2020 in relation to the 9618 HKD 280 Put Warrants,

0175 HKD 16 Put Warrants 05 July 2021 HKD 16.000 0.285714 9618 HKD 280 Put Warrants 05 July 2021 HKD 280.000 0.022222 3690 HKD 260 Put Warrants 05 July 2021 HKD 260.000 0.022222 OCBC SGD 9.8 Put Warrants 05 July 2021 SGD 9.800 0.100000 2382 HKD 120 Put Warrants 05 July 2021 HKD 120.000 0.040000 0700 HKD 500 Put Warrants 05 July 2021 HKD 500.000 0.016667 UOBH SGD 22 Put Warrants 05 July 2021 SGD 22.000 0.055556 1810 HKD 20 Put Warrants 05 July 2021 HKD 20.000 0.285714

The Warrants are cash-settled warrants which entitle a Warrantholder to be paid a cash settlement amount (if positive) (the "Cash Settlement Amount") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Warrants.

Warrantholders will not be required to deliver an exercise notice. If the Cash Settlement Amount (less any Exercise Expenses) is positive, all Warrants will be deemed to have been automatically exercised at 12:00 noon (Singapore time) on the Expiry Date (or if the Expiry Date is not a Business Day, the immediately preceding Business Day). The Cash Settlement Amount less the Exercise Expenses in respect of the Warrants will be paid in the manner set out in the terms and conditions of the Warrants. In the event the Cash Settlement Amount (less any Exercise Expenses) is zero or negative, all Warrants will be deemed to have expired at 12:00 noon (Singapore time) on the Expiry Date (or if the Expiry Date is not a Business Day, the immediately preceding Business Day) and Warrantholders will not be entitled to receive any payment from the Issuer in respect of the Warrants.

As the Cash Settlement Amounts (less any Exercise Expenses) for the 1211 HKD 200 Call Warrants, the 2382 HKD 160 Call Warrants, the 9988 HKD 240 Put Warrants and the 1211 HKD 250 Put Warrants are positive, the the 1211 HKD 200 Call Warrants, the 2382 HKD 160 Call Warrants, the 9988 HKD 240 Put Warrants and the 1211 HKD 250 Put Warrants are deemed to have been automatically exercised at 12:00 noon (Singapore time) on 5 July 2021.

As the Cash Settlement Amounts (less any Exercise Expenses) for the 9988 HKD 300 Call Warrants, the 1211 HKD 320 Call Warrants, the 0175 HKD 28 Call Warrants, the 9618 HKD 400 Call Warrants, the 3690 HKD 400 Call Warrants, the 0700 HKD 700 Call Warrants, the 1810 HKD 30 Call Warrants, the 1211 HKD 150 Put Warrants, the DBSM SGD 24.5 Put Warrants, the 0175 HKD 16 Put Warrants, the 9618 HKD 280 Put Warrants, the 3690 HKD 260 Put Warrants, the OCBC SGD 9.8 Put Warrants, the 2382 HKD 120 Put Warrants, the 0700 HKD 500 Put Warrants, the UOBH SGD 22 Put Warrants and the 1810 HKD 20 Put Warrants are zero, the 9988 HKD 300 Call Warrants, the 1211 HKD 320 Call Warrants, the 0175 HKD 28 Call Warrants, the 9618 HKD 400 Call Warrants, the 3690 HKD 400 Call Warrants, the 0700 HKD 700 Call Warrants, the 1810 HKD 30 Call Warrants, the 1211 HKD 150 Put Warrants, the DBSM SGD 24.5 Put Warrants, the 0175 HKD 16 Put Warrants, the 9618 HKD 280 Put Warrants, the 3690 HKD 260 Put Warrants, the OCBC SGD 9.8 Put Warrants, the 2382 HKD 120 Put Warrants, the 0700 HKD 500 Put Warrants, the UOBH SGD 22 Put Warrants and the 1810 HKD 20 Put Warrants are deemed to have expired at 12:00 noon (Singapore time) on 5 July 2021 and the Warrantholders shall not be entitled to receive any payment from the Issuer in respect of the 9988 HKD 300 Call Warrants, the 1211 HKD 320 Call Warrants, the 0175 HKD 28 Call Warrants, the 9618 HKD 400 Call Warrants, the 3690 HKD 400 Call Warrants, the 0700 HKD 700 Call Warrants, the 1810 HKD 30 Call Warrants, the 1211 HKD 150 Put Warrants, the DBSM SGD 24.5 Put Warrants, the 0175 HKD 16 Put Warrants, the