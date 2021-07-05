General Announcement::Notice to Warrantholders - Expiry of Warrants on 05 July 2021

MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED
(ABN 46 008 583 542)
(Incorporated under the laws of the Australia)
NOTICE TO WARRANTHOLDERS
Notice is hereby given by Macquarie Bank Limited ("Macquarie" or the "Issuer") in respect of:
the European Style Cash Settled Call Warrants relating to the ordinary shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (ALIBABA MB ECW210705) (the "9988 HKD 300 Call Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Call Warrants relating to the ordinary H shares of BYD Company Limited (BYD MB ECW210705) (the "1211 HKD 200 Call Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Call Warrants relating to the ordinary H shares of BYD Company
Limited (BYD MB ECW210705A) (the "1211 HKD 320 Call Warrants", together with the 1211 200 Call Warrants, the "1211 Call Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Call Warrants relating to the ordinary shares of Geely Automobile
Holdings Limited (GEELY MB ECW210705) (the "0175 HKD 28 Call Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Call Warrants relating to the ordinary Class A shares of JD.com, Inc. (JD MB ECW210705) (the "9618 HKD 400 Call Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Call Warrants relating to the ordinary Class B shares of Meituan (MEITUAN MB ECW210705) (the "3690 HKD 400 Call Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Call Warrants relating to the ordinary shares of Sunny Optical
Technology (Group) Company Limited (SUNNY MB ECW210705) (the "2382 HKD 160 Call Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Call Warrants relating to the ordinary shares of Tencent Holdings
Limited (TENCENTHLD MB ECW210705) (the "0700 HKD 700 Call Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Call Warrants relating to the ordinary Class B shares of Xiaomi Corporation (XIAOMI MB ECW210705) (the "1810 HKD 30 Call Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Put Warrants relating to the ordinary shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (ALIBABA MB EPW210705) (the "9988 HKD 240 Put Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Put Warrants relating to the ordinary H shares of BYD Company Limited (BYD MB EPW210705) (the "1211 HKD 150 Put Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Put Warrants relating to the ordinary H shares of BYD Company
Limited (BYD MB EPW210705A) (the "1211 HKD 250 Put Warrants", together with the 1211 150 Put Warrants, the "1211 Put Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Put Warrants relating to the ordinary shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBS MB EPW210705) (the "DBSM SGD 24.5 Put Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Put Warrants relating to the ordinary shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GEELY MB EPW210705) (the "0175 HKD 16 Put Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Put Warrants relating to the ordinary Class A shares of JD.com, Inc. (JD MB EPW210705) (the "9618 HKD 280 Put Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Put Warrants relating to the ordinary Class B shares of Meituan
(MEITUAN MB EPW210705) (the "3690 HKD 260 Put Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Put Warrants relating to the ordinary shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OCBC BK MB EPW210705) (the "OCBC SGD 9.8 Put Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Put Warrants relating to the ordinary shares of Sunny Optical
Technology (Group) Company Limited (SUNNY MB EPW210705) (the "2382 HKD 120 Put Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Put Warrants relating to the ordinary shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (TENCENTHLD MB EPW210705) (the "0700 HKD 500 Put Warrants");
the European Style Cash Settled Put Warrants relating to the ordinary shares of United Overseas
Bank Limited (UOB MB EPW210705) (the "UOBH SGD 22 Put Warrants"); and
the European Style Cash Settled Put Warrants relating to the ordinary Class B shares of Xiaomi Corporation (XIAOMI MB EPW210705) (the "1810 HKD 20 Put Warrants"),
(together, the "Warrants") on the following:
Terms defined or construed in (1) the Supplemental Listing Document dated 12 November 2020 in relation to the 0175 HKD 16 Put Warrants, 3690 HKD 260 Put Warrants, 0700 HKD 500 Put Warrants, 1810 HKD 20 Put Warrants, (2) the Supplemental Listing Document dated 13 November 2020 in relation to the 0175 HKD 28 Call Warrants, 9618 HKD 400 Call Warrants, 3690 HKD 400 Call Warrants, (3) the Supplemental Listing Document dated 20 November 2020 in relation to the 9618 HKD 280 Put Warrants,
the Supplemental Listing Document dated 30 November 2020 in relation to the DBSM SGD 24.5 Put Warrants, OCBC SGD 9.8 Put Warrants, UOBH SGD 22 Put Warrants, (5) the Supplemental Listing Document dated 16 December 2020 in relation to the 9988 HKD 300 Call Warrants, 9988 HKD 240 Put Warrants, (6) the Supplemental Listing Document dated 17 December 2020 in relation to the 1211 HKD 200 Call Warrants, 2382 HKD 160 Call Warrants, 0700 HKD 700 Call Warrants, 1810 HKD 30 Call Warrants, 1211 HKD 150 Put Warrants, 2382 HKD 120 Put Warrants, (7) the Supplemental Listing Document dated 14 January 2021 in relation to the 1211 HKD 320 Call Warrants, 1211 HKD 250 Put Warrants issued by Macquarie bear the same meaning and construction in this Notice.
EXPIRY OF WARRANTS
In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Warrants, the Warrants have expired on the following date:
|
Conversion Ratio
|
(number of shares per
Level
|
9988 HKD 300 Call Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 300.000
0.022222
1211 HKD 200 Call Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 200.000
0.028571
1211 HKD 320 Call Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 320.000
0.022222
0175 HKD 28 Call Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 28.000
0.285714
9618 HKD 400 Call Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 400.000
0.022222
3690 HKD 400 Call Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 400.000
0.022222
2382 HKD 160 Call Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 160.000
0.040000
0700 HKD 700 Call Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 700.000
0.016667
1810 HKD 30 Call Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 30.000
0.100000
9988 HKD 240 Put Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 240.000
0.022222
1211 HKD 150 Put Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 150.000
0.040000
1211 HKD 250 Put Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 250.000
0.022222
DBSM SGD 24.5 Put Warrants
05 July 2021
SGD 24.500
0.055556
0175 HKD 16 Put Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 16.000
0.285714
9618 HKD 280 Put Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 280.000
0.022222
3690 HKD 260 Put Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 260.000
0.022222
OCBC SGD 9.8 Put Warrants
05 July 2021
SGD 9.800
0.100000
2382 HKD 120 Put Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 120.000
0.040000
0700 HKD 500 Put Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 500.000
0.016667
UOBH SGD 22 Put Warrants
05 July 2021
SGD 22.000
0.055556
1810 HKD 20 Put Warrants
05 July 2021
HKD 20.000
0.285714
The Warrants are cash-settled warrants which entitle a Warrantholder to be paid a cash settlement amount (if positive) (the "Cash Settlement Amount") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Warrants.
Warrantholders will not be required to deliver an exercise notice. If the Cash Settlement Amount (less any Exercise Expenses) is positive, all Warrants will be deemed to have been automatically exercised at 12:00 noon (Singapore time) on the Expiry Date (or if the Expiry Date is not a Business Day, the immediately preceding Business Day). The Cash Settlement Amount less the Exercise Expenses in respect of the Warrants will be paid in the manner set out in the terms and conditions of the Warrants. In the event the Cash Settlement Amount (less any Exercise Expenses) is zero or negative, all Warrants will be deemed to have expired at 12:00 noon (Singapore time) on the Expiry Date (or if the Expiry Date is not a Business Day, the immediately preceding Business Day) and Warrantholders will not be entitled to receive any payment from the Issuer in respect of the Warrants.
As the Cash Settlement Amounts (less any Exercise Expenses) for the 1211 HKD 200 Call Warrants, the 2382 HKD 160 Call Warrants, the 9988 HKD 240 Put Warrants and the 1211 HKD 250 Put Warrants are positive, the the 1211 HKD 200 Call Warrants, the 2382 HKD 160 Call Warrants, the 9988 HKD 240 Put Warrants and the 1211 HKD 250 Put Warrants are deemed to have been automatically exercised at 12:00 noon (Singapore time) on 5 July 2021.
As the Cash Settlement Amounts (less any Exercise Expenses) for the 9988 HKD 300 Call Warrants, the 1211 HKD 320 Call Warrants, the 0175 HKD 28 Call Warrants, the 9618 HKD 400 Call Warrants, the 3690 HKD 400 Call Warrants, the 0700 HKD 700 Call Warrants, the 1810 HKD 30 Call Warrants, the 1211 HKD 150 Put Warrants, the DBSM SGD 24.5 Put Warrants, the 0175 HKD 16 Put Warrants, the 9618 HKD 280 Put Warrants, the 3690 HKD 260 Put Warrants, the OCBC SGD 9.8 Put Warrants, the 2382 HKD 120 Put Warrants, the 0700 HKD 500 Put Warrants, the UOBH SGD 22 Put Warrants and the 1810 HKD 20 Put Warrants are zero, the 9988 HKD 300 Call Warrants, the 1211 HKD 320 Call Warrants, the 0175 HKD 28 Call Warrants, the 9618 HKD 400 Call Warrants, the 3690 HKD 400 Call Warrants, the 0700 HKD 700 Call Warrants, the 1810 HKD 30 Call Warrants, the 1211 HKD 150 Put Warrants, the DBSM SGD 24.5 Put Warrants, the 0175 HKD 16 Put Warrants, the 9618 HKD 280 Put Warrants, the 3690 HKD 260 Put Warrants, the OCBC SGD 9.8 Put Warrants, the 2382 HKD 120 Put Warrants, the 0700 HKD 500 Put Warrants, the UOBH SGD 22 Put Warrants and the 1810 HKD 20 Put Warrants are deemed to have expired at 12:00 noon (Singapore time) on 5 July 2021 and the Warrantholders shall not be entitled to receive any payment from the Issuer in respect of the 9988 HKD 300 Call Warrants, the 1211 HKD 320 Call Warrants, the 0175 HKD 28 Call Warrants, the 9618 HKD 400 Call Warrants, the 3690 HKD 400 Call Warrants, the 0700 HKD 700 Call Warrants, the 1810 HKD 30 Call Warrants, the 1211 HKD 150 Put Warrants, the DBSM SGD 24.5 Put Warrants, the 0175 HKD 16 Put Warrants, the
