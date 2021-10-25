General Announcement::PRESS RELEASE

Alset International Limited's Indirect Subsidiary, Alset Ehome Inc.,

Introduces Alset Villas, a new EHome Community Project

Singapore, 25 October 2021 - Singapore Exchange-listed Alset International Limited (SGX Stock Code: 40V) (the "Company", or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of smart and sustainable home ("EHome") communities and other property development, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products is pleased to announce that Alset EHome Inc. ("Alset EHome"), an indirect subsidiary of the Company, successfully completed the acquisition of approximately 19.5 acres of partially developed land (the "Acquisition") which will be used to develop an Ehome community named Alset Villas ("Alset Villas"). Alset Villas is adjacent to The Woodlands in Houston, Texas which is one of the most successful master planned communities in the United States. The addition of Alset Villas will further strengthen the Group's existing portfolio of single-family home projects. Alset EHome is targeting to develop approximately 70 EHomes within Alset Villas for rent and/or for sale.

Alset EHome continues to build-out healthy, sustainable communities with EHomes that will be integrated with a clean energy ecosystem encompassing housing, transport, and electricity. Some communities will also include an amenity center featuring organic, modular/vertical vegetable farming, a café, visitor residences, infant/childcare clubs, and social events venue. Future EHomes will be built with energy efficient platforms supporting solar energy, power walls, clean, sterilized airflow and advanced communication systems for state-of-the-art smart home and office platforms. Aligning with the vision of building a community founded on a sustainable carbon footprint, each EHome will offer the use of a Tesla vehicle to promote electric vehicles for a sustainable lifestyle.

In addition to the acquisition of developable land and entire pods in master planned communities, the management team leading Alset EHome continues to work actively with its partners to execute a strong pipeline of future single-family homes.

The Acquisition as disclosed in this Press Release is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets per share and the earnings per share of the Company based on the audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

About Alset EHome Inc.

Alset EHome Inc. is principally engaged in developing, selling, managing, and leasing residential properties in the United States, and may expand from residential properties to other property types. Currently, its three flagship developments are Alset at Black Oak and Alset Villas which are both situated in Magnolia, Texas, north of Houston and Ballenger Run situated in Frederick County, Maryland USA. Together with partners including NVR, Inc. and Rausch Coleman Homes, over 750 homes have already been delivered at these projects.

About Alset International Limited.

Incorporated on 9 September 2009 and listed on the Singapore Exchange in July 2010, Alset International Limited operates as a global enterprise involved in (i) property development and investments primarily in the United States and Western Australia; (ii) development, research, testing, manufacturing, licensing and distribution of biomedical products; (iii) asset management with a primary focus in the US medical and