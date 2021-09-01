Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

General Announcement::Receipt of Written Consent for Change/Extension of Use of Property

09/01/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANAYA LIMITED

(Co. Reg. No. 199804583E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

RECEIPT OF WRITTEN CONSENT FOR CHANGE/EXTENSION OF USE OF PROPERTY TO INCLUDE BIO-MEDICAL WASTE TREATMENT AND SAFE DISPOSAL

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Shanaya Limited (formerly known as CPH Ltd.) (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that one of its subsidiaries, Shanaya Environmental Services Pte Ltd ("SES"), has received a written consent from JTC dated 26 August 2021 ("JTC's Consent") for the proposed change/extension of use of property to collection, storage, sorting and baling of recyclable materials, and bio-medical waste treatment and safe disposal in relation to its premises located at 27 Kian Teck Drive ("the Change"). SES had, on 1 September 2021, accepted the terms and conditions ("T&Cs") pursuant to the JTC's Consent for the Change.

The T&Cs include, inter alia, the change/extension being subject to the approvals of the relevant governmental and statutory authorities on the change/extension which are customary and administrative in nature, and SES's strict compliance with all conditions imposed by them in connection with the Change.

The acceptance of T&Cs ("Acceptance") marks an important milestone in preparing the Group's foray into the bio-medical waste management segment which is complementary to the Group's existing businesses. With the Acceptance in place, the Group shall pursue further with procuring equipment essential for the new business and obtain the approvals from the relevant governmental and statutory authorities.

The Acceptance is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share or net tangible assets per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2021. The Company will make further announcements in relation to the Group's foray into the bio-medical waste management segment as and when there is any material development.

By Order of the Board

Mohamed Gani Mohamed Ansari

Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer

1 September 2021

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Jennifer Tan, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Disclaimer

Shanaya Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:39aCODE PHARMA BV : Antiviral drug Codivir shows promising effect against COVID-19
DJ
05:39aCODE PHARMA BV : Antiviral drug Codivir shows promising effect against COVID-19
EQ
05:38aExclusive-Chinese state firms to take big stake in Ant's credit-scoring JV -sources
RE
05:32aVOLKSWAGEN : In cooperation with Vodafone, Porsche has entered the 5G era at its Weissach Development Centre. Hannes Ametsreiter, CEO of Vodafone Germany, and Michael Steiner, member of the Porsche AG Executive Board ...
PU
05:32a45TH CONVEX IPA OPENING : Upstream Oil and Gas Contribution to Help Economic Recovery After Pandemic
PU
05:32aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Receipt of Written Consent for Change/Extension of Use of Property
PU
05:32aSIEMENS : Moving Egypt
PU
05:32aESMA sees risk of market corrections in uneven recovery
PU
05:32aBOC AVIATION : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 August 2021
PU
05:32aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 01/09/2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
3Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour
4Support.com, other new meme stocks dip, hitting pause in monster rally
5Shares shrug off growth worries in "semi-Goldilocks" moment

HOT NEWS