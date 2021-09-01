General Announcement::Receipt of Written Consent for Change/Extension of Use of Property

SHANAYA LIMITED

(Co. Reg. No. 199804583E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

RECEIPT OF WRITTEN CONSENT FOR CHANGE/EXTENSION OF USE OF PROPERTY TO INCLUDE BIO-MEDICAL WASTE TREATMENT AND SAFE DISPOSAL

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Shanaya Limited (formerly known as CPH Ltd.) (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that one of its subsidiaries, Shanaya Environmental Services Pte Ltd ("SES"), has received a written consent from JTC dated 26 August 2021 ("JTC's Consent") for the proposed change/extension of use of property to collection, storage, sorting and baling of recyclable materials, and bio-medical waste treatment and safe disposal in relation to its premises located at 27 Kian Teck Drive ("the Change"). SES had, on 1 September 2021, accepted the terms and conditions ("T&Cs") pursuant to the JTC's Consent for the Change.

The T&Cs include, inter alia, the change/extension being subject to the approvals of the relevant governmental and statutory authorities on the change/extension which are customary and administrative in nature, and SES's strict compliance with all conditions imposed by them in connection with the Change.

The acceptance of T&Cs ("Acceptance") marks an important milestone in preparing the Group's foray into the bio-medical waste management segment which is complementary to the Group's existing businesses. With the Acceptance in place, the Group shall pursue further with procuring equipment essential for the new business and obtain the approvals from the relevant governmental and statutory authorities.

The Acceptance is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share or net tangible assets per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2021. The Company will make further announcements in relation to the Group's foray into the bio-medical waste management segment as and when there is any material development.

By Order of the Board

Mohamed Gani Mohamed Ansari

Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer

1 September 2021

