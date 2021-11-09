General Announcement::Response to Queries from the Exchange on the Company's Announcement Dated 2 November 2021

HU AN CABLE HOLDINGS LTD.

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(Company Registration Number: 200810320N)

RESPONSE TO QUERIES FROM THE EXCHANGE ON THE COMPANY'S ANNOUNCEMENT

DATED 2 NOVEMBER 2021

The board of Directors (the "Board") of Hu An Cable Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" and its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to its announcement dated 2 November 2021 titled "Updates on Exit Offer and Delisting Proposal" ("Announcement").

Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement.

The Company is providing the following additional information in response to queries from the Exchange in relation to the Announcement. The Board has provided the following responses.

Query 1: Provide an update on the steps the Board has taken to find a liquidator since 4 August 2021, and explain why they have not found one in the last 3 months.

Company's response: The Company had obtained fee proposals from a law firm and liquidator in relation to the winding up and delisting of the Company. However, the Company is currently constrained as it does not have sufficient funds for the payment of the professional fees and the other costs of the liquidation.

The Board is therefore considering how to proceed to raise funds for the foregoing, and this difficulty is compounded by the impending delisting of the Company.

Query 2: Provide details on when the Board expects to be able to appoint a liquidator to fulfil the requirements, including a timeline of events.

Company's response: The Board will endeavor to appoint the professionals by 31 December 2021. This takes into account the fund-raising efforts that the Board will have to undertake prior to the appointment of these professionals.

The Company will keep shareholders informed of any developments in this regard and will make the necessary announcements as and when there are further material developments. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements by the Company carefully. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should consult their legal, financial, tax or other professional adviser immediately if they have any doubt as to the action they should take.

By Order of the Board

Gao Hong

Executive Chairman

9 November 2021