Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

General Announcement::Response to Queries from the Exchange on the Company's Announcement Dated 2 November 2021

11/09/2021 | 05:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HU AN CABLE HOLDINGS LTD.

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(Company Registration Number: 200810320N)

RESPONSE TO QUERIES FROM THE EXCHANGE ON THE COMPANY'S ANNOUNCEMENT

DATED 2 NOVEMBER 2021

The board of Directors (the "Board") of Hu An Cable Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" and its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to its announcement dated 2 November 2021 titled "Updates on Exit Offer and Delisting Proposal" ("Announcement").

Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement.

The Company is providing the following additional information in response to queries from the Exchange in relation to the Announcement. The Board has provided the following responses.

Query 1: Provide an update on the steps the Board has taken to find a liquidator since 4 August 2021, and explain why they have not found one in the last 3 months.

Company's response: The Company had obtained fee proposals from a law firm and liquidator in relation to the winding up and delisting of the Company. However, the Company is currently constrained as it does not have sufficient funds for the payment of the professional fees and the other costs of the liquidation.

The Board is therefore considering how to proceed to raise funds for the foregoing, and this difficulty is compounded by the impending delisting of the Company.

Query 2: Provide details on when the Board expects to be able to appoint a liquidator to fulfil the requirements, including a timeline of events.

Company's response: The Board will endeavor to appoint the professionals by 31 December 2021. This takes into account the fund-raising efforts that the Board will have to undertake prior to the appointment of these professionals.

The Company will keep shareholders informed of any developments in this regard and will make the necessary announcements as and when there are further material developments. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements by the Company carefully. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should consult their legal, financial, tax or other professional adviser immediately if they have any doubt as to the action they should take.

By Order of the Board

Gao Hong

Executive Chairman

9 November 2021

Disclaimer

Hu An Cable Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 10:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:21aBAYER AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:21aALLOT COMMUNICATIONS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:21aBLACK FRIDAY APPLE TV DEALS (2021) : Top Early Apple TV 4K & HD Sales Summarized by Deal Stripe
BU
05:20aIt costs just over £6k to be a first-time driver on British roads, new research finds
AQ
05:20aZB TALK WITH RCHAIN : Concurrency Is the Key to Solving the Trilemma
NE
05:18aSTEPHEN MA : Nissan raises profit outlook as production cut lifts margins
RE
05:17aPrimark owner, Rolls-Royce support UK bluechip shares
RE
05:17aPrimark owner, Rolls-Royce support UK bluechip shares
RE
05:17aScientific Beta survey shows that most investors do not believe in ESG outperformance
GL
05:16aBLACK FRIDAY CANON T8I & T8 DEALS (2021) : Best Early Canon DSLR Camera Sales Rounded Up by The Consumer Post
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown
2Musk's Twitter poll shaves stock price and raises regulatory questions
3SoftBank shares jump 11% on $9 billion buyback
4Greenpeace Germany sues Volkswagen over carbon emissions targets
5EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Fall as Covid-19 Surges Across Europe

HOT NEWS