General Announcement::SG Issuer first expiry notice for Certificates expiring on 23 July 2021

SG Issuer (Incorporated in Luxembourg with limited liability) NOTICE TO CERTIFICATE HOLDERS To : (1) ALL HOLDERS OF EUROPEAN STYLE CASH SETTLED LONG CERTIFICATES RELATING TO THE HANG SENG INDEX NET TOTAL RETURN INDEX WITH A DAILY LEVERAGE OF 7X ISSUED BY SG ISSUER (HSI 7XLONGSOCGEN 210723); AND ALL HOLDERS OF EUROPEAN STYLE CASH SETTLED LONG CERTIFICATES RELATING TO THE HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES INDEX NET TOTAL RETURN INDEX WITH A DAILY LEVERAGE OF 7X ISSUED BY SG ISSUER (HSCEI 7XLONGSOCGEN 210723) Notice is hereby given by SG Issuer ("SG Issuer" or the "Issuer") in respect of: European Style Cash Settled Long Certificates relating to the Hang Seng Index Net Total Return Index with a Daily Leverage of 7x (HSI 7XLONGSOCGEN 210723) (the " HSI 7xLong Certificates "); and European Style Cash Settled Long Certificates relating to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Net Total Return Index with a Daily Leverage of 7x (HSCEI 7XLONGSOCGEN 210723) (the " HSCEI 7xLong Certificates ") (together, the "Certificates") on the following: Terms defined or construed in the Supplemental Listing Documents dated 24 July 2018 in relation to the Certificates issued by SG Issuer bear the same meaning and construction in this Notice. EXPIRY OF CERTIFICATES In accordance with the terms and conditions of each of the Certificates, the Certificates will expire on the following date: Certificates Expiry Date Initial Reference Initial Notional Amount Strike Level Exchange Rate per Certificate Level HSI 7xLong 23 July 2021 1,000 0.1741 S$2.50 0 Certificates HSCEI 7xLong 23 July 2021 1,000 0.1741 S$2.50 0 Certificates The Certificates are cash-settled certificates which entitle a Certificate Holder to be paid a cash settlement amount (if positive) (the "Cash Settlement Amount") in accordance with the terms and conditions of each of the Certificates.

Cash Settlement Amount for the Certificates The Cash Settlement Amount in respect of each Certificate is calculated as follows: Notional Amount per Certificate x Closing Level Where Closing : In respect of each Certificate, shall be an amount payable in the Settlement Currency Level equal to: Final : In respect of each Certificate, the closing level of the Leverage Strategy on the Valuation Reference Date. Level Final : In respect of each Certificate, the rate for the conversion of Hong Kong Dollars to Exchange Singapore Dollars as at 5:00pm (Singapore Time) on the Valuation Date as shown on Rate Reuters, provided that if the Reuters service ceases to display such information, as determined by the Issuer by reference to such source(s) as the Issuer may reasonably determine to be appropriate at such a time. Hedging : In respect of each Certificate, shall be an amount calculated as: Fee Factor Product (for t from 2 to Valuation Date) of (1 - Management Fee x (ACT (t-1;t) ÷ 360)) x (1 - Gap Premium (t-1) x (ACT (t-1;t) ÷ 360)), where: "t" refers to "Observation Date" which means each Index Business Day (subject to Market Disruption Event) from (and including) the Index Business Day immediately preceding 25 July 2018 to the Valuation Date; and ACT (t-1;t) means the number of calendar days between the Index Business Day immediately preceding the Observation Date (which is "t-1") (included) and the Observation Date (which is "t") (excluded). Certificates Valuation Date Management Gap Fee Premium HSI 7xLong Certificates 22 July 2021 0.40% 4.20% HSCEI 7xLong Certificates 22 July 2021 0.40% 4.20% If the Issuer determines, in its sole discretion, that on any Observation Date a Market Disruption Event has occurred, then that Observation Date shall be postponed until the first succeeding Index Business Day on which there is no Market Disruption Event, unless there is a Market Disruption Event on each of the five Index Business Days immediately following the original date that, but for the Market Disruption Event, would have been an Observation Date. In that case, that fifth Index Business Day shall be deemed to be the Observation Date notwithstanding the Market Disruption Event and the

Issuer shall determine, its good faith estimate of the level of the Leverage Strategy and the value of the Certificate on that fifth Index Business Day in accordance with the formula for and method of calculation last in effect prior to the occurrence of the first Market Disruption Event taking into account, inter alia, the published level of the Index or the PR Index, the exchange traded or quoted price of each security comprised in the Index or the PR Index and the potential increased cost of hedging by the Issuer as a result of the occurrence of the Market Disruption Event. The Certificates may only be exercised on the Expiry Date or if the Expiry Date is not a Business Day, the immediately preceding Business Day, in a Board Lot or integral multiples thereof. Certificate Holders shall not be required to deliver an exercise notice. Exercise of Certificates shall be determined by whether the Cash Settlement Amount (less any Exercise Expenses) is positive. If the Cash Settlement Amount (less any Exercise Expenses) is positive, the Certificates shall be deemed to have been automatically exercised at 10:00 a.m. (Singapore time) on the Expiry Date or if the Expiry Date is not a Business Day, the immediately preceding Business Day. The Cash Settlement Amount less the Exercise Expenses in respect of the Certificates shall be paid in the manner set out in the terms and conditions of the Certificates. In the event the Cash Settlement Amount (less any Exercise Expenses) is zero, the Certificates shall be deemed to have expired at 10:00 a.m. (Singapore time) on the Expiry Date or if the Expiry Date is not a Business Day, the immediately preceding Business Day, and Certificate Holders shall not be entitled to receive any payment from the Issuer in respect of the Certificates. The expected last day of trading in the Certificates on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") will be 15 July 2021, which is the date falling 5 Business Days immediately preceding the Expiry Date. The expected date on which the Certificates will be de-listed from the Official List of the SGX-ST is 26 July 2021 with effect from 9:00 a.m. (Singapore time). Holders of the Certificates who are in any doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, accountants, solicitors or other professional advisers immediately. Issued by SG ISSUER 23 June 2021