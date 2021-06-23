Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

General Announcement::SG Issuer first expiry notice for Certificates expiring on 23 July 2021

06/23/2021 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SG Issuer

(Incorporated in Luxembourg with limited liability)

NOTICE TO CERTIFICATE HOLDERS

To : (1) ALL HOLDERS OF EUROPEAN STYLE CASH SETTLED LONG CERTIFICATES RELATING TO THE HANG SENG INDEX NET TOTAL RETURN INDEX WITH A DAILY LEVERAGE OF 7X ISSUED BY SG ISSUER (HSI 7XLONGSOCGEN 210723); AND

  1. ALL HOLDERS OF EUROPEAN STYLE CASH SETTLED LONG CERTIFICATES RELATING TO THE HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES INDEX NET TOTAL RETURN INDEX WITH A DAILY LEVERAGE OF 7X ISSUED BY SG ISSUER (HSCEI 7XLONGSOCGEN 210723)

Notice is hereby given by SG Issuer ("SG Issuer" or the "Issuer") in respect of:

  1. European Style Cash Settled Long Certificates relating to the Hang Seng Index Net Total Return Index with a Daily Leverage of 7x (HSI 7XLONGSOCGEN 210723) (the "HSI 7xLong Certificates"); and
  2. European Style Cash Settled Long Certificates relating to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Net Total Return Index with a Daily Leverage of 7x (HSCEI 7XLONGSOCGEN 210723) (the "HSCEI 7xLong Certificates")

(together, the "Certificates") on the following:

Terms defined or construed in the Supplemental Listing Documents dated 24 July 2018 in relation to the Certificates issued by SG Issuer bear the same meaning and construction in this Notice.

EXPIRY OF CERTIFICATES

In accordance with the terms and conditions of each of the Certificates, the Certificates will expire on the following date:

Certificates

Expiry Date

Initial Reference

Initial

Notional Amount

Strike

Level

Exchange Rate

per Certificate

Level

HSI 7xLong

23 July 2021

1,000

0.1741

S$2.50

0

Certificates

HSCEI 7xLong

23 July 2021

1,000

0.1741

S$2.50

0

Certificates

The Certificates are cash-settled certificates which entitle a Certificate Holder to be paid a cash settlement amount (if positive) (the "Cash Settlement Amount") in accordance with the terms and conditions of each of the Certificates.

Cash Settlement Amount for the Certificates

The Cash Settlement Amount in respect of each Certificate is calculated as follows:

Notional Amount per Certificate x Closing Level

Where

Closing

: In respect of each Certificate, shall be an amount payable in the Settlement Currency

Level

equal to:

Final

: In respect of each Certificate, the closing level of the Leverage Strategy on the Valuation

Reference

Date.

Level

Final

: In respect of each Certificate, the rate for the conversion of Hong Kong Dollars to

Exchange

Singapore Dollars as at 5:00pm (Singapore Time) on the Valuation Date as shown on

Rate

Reuters, provided that if the Reuters service ceases to display such information, as

determined by the Issuer by reference to such source(s) as the Issuer may reasonably

determine to be appropriate at such a time.

Hedging

: In respect of each Certificate, shall be an amount calculated as:

Fee Factor

Product (for t from 2 to Valuation Date) of (1 - Management Fee x (ACT (t-1;t) ÷ 360)) x

(1 - Gap Premium (t-1) x (ACT (t-1;t) ÷ 360)), where:

"t" refers to "Observation Date" which means each Index Business Day (subject to

Market Disruption Event) from (and including) the Index Business Day immediately

preceding 25 July 2018 to the Valuation Date; and

ACT (t-1;t) means the number of calendar days between the Index Business Day

immediately preceding the Observation Date (which is "t-1") (included) and the

Observation Date (which is "t") (excluded).

Certificates

Valuation Date

Management

Gap

Fee

Premium

HSI 7xLong Certificates

22 July 2021

0.40%

4.20%

HSCEI 7xLong Certificates

22 July 2021

0.40%

4.20%

If the Issuer determines, in its sole discretion, that on any Observation Date a Market Disruption Event has occurred, then that Observation Date shall be postponed until the first succeeding Index Business Day on which there is no Market Disruption Event, unless there is a Market Disruption Event on each of the five Index Business Days immediately following the original date that, but for the Market Disruption Event, would have been an Observation Date. In that case, that fifth Index Business Day shall be deemed to be the Observation Date notwithstanding the Market Disruption Event and the

Issuer shall determine, its good faith estimate of the level of the Leverage Strategy and the value of the Certificate on that fifth Index Business Day in accordance with the formula for and method of calculation last in effect prior to the occurrence of the first Market Disruption Event taking into account, inter alia, the published level of the Index or the PR Index, the exchange traded or quoted price of each security comprised in the Index or the PR Index and the potential increased cost of hedging by the Issuer as a result of the occurrence of the Market Disruption Event.

The Certificates may only be exercised on the Expiry Date or if the Expiry Date is not a Business Day, the immediately preceding Business Day, in a Board Lot or integral multiples thereof. Certificate Holders shall not be required to deliver an exercise notice. Exercise of Certificates shall be determined by whether the Cash Settlement Amount (less any Exercise Expenses) is positive. If the Cash Settlement Amount (less any Exercise Expenses) is positive, the Certificates shall be deemed to have been automatically exercised at 10:00 a.m. (Singapore time) on the Expiry Date or if the Expiry Date is not a Business Day, the immediately preceding Business Day. The Cash Settlement Amount less the Exercise Expenses in respect of the Certificates shall be paid in the manner set out in the terms and conditions of the Certificates.

In the event the Cash Settlement Amount (less any Exercise Expenses) is zero, the Certificates shall be deemed to have expired at 10:00 a.m. (Singapore time) on the Expiry Date or if the Expiry Date is not a Business Day, the immediately preceding Business Day, and Certificate Holders shall not be entitled to receive any payment from the Issuer in respect of the Certificates.

The expected last day of trading in the Certificates on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") will be 15 July 2021, which is the date falling 5 Business Days immediately preceding the Expiry Date. The expected date on which the Certificates will be de-listed from the Official List of the SGX-ST is 26 July 2021 with effect from 9:00 a.m. (Singapore time).

Holders of the Certificates who are in any doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, accountants, solicitors or other professional advisers immediately.

Issued by

SG ISSUER

23 June 2021

Disclaimer

SG Issuer SA published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 11:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:22aBH MACRO  : Result of EGM
PR
07:21aDOCGO  : Hires Michael Costa as New EVP of Strategy
PR
07:21aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : LPN Foundation thanks CP Foods for continually aiding migrant workers and vulnerable groups amid COVID-19 outbreak
PU
07:21aIssue of Rs. 50,000 million Treasury Bonds
PU
07:21aABOUT YOU HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
07:19aUSA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP  : 2021 J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference
PU
07:19aReopening Federal bond issue – Auction result
PU
07:19aHOMAG  : Customer Magazine performance – issue 20 | 2021
PU
07:19aPolyus PJSC Backs 2021 Production Guidance
DJ
07:18aIrish government to begin phased exit from Bank of Ireland holding
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TECO 2030 ASA : TECO 2030 : raises NOK 20 million through a private placement
4EURO STOXX 50 : European shares strain for momentum even after Powell reassurance
5TOSHIBA CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Harvard wasn't pressured over Toshiba, former Japan adviser says

HOT NEWS