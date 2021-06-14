General Atomics : Acquires Synopta GmbH

San Diego, June 14, 2021 - General Atomics (GA) announced today the acquisition of Synopta GmbH. Synopta is a leader in the development and production of complex opto-electronic instrumentation for space and terrestrial applications.

'Synopta's pioneering expertise and innovative developments in communication, beam control, pointing assemblies, and stationary and transportable optical ground systems will supplement the diverse portfolio of laser communications, sensors, and ground systems which enable delivery of dependable solutions to government and other customers,' said Scott Forney, President of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Group. 'Synopta will continue to serve its European customer base but will expand now also to customers in the United States and other countries, while contributing to GA's systems and strategic objectives. Under its new name General Atomics Synopta GmbH, the company will form a technical center of excellence within the General Atomics group of companies.'

'We are excited about the perspectives resulting from this acquisition. While continuing to operate in the Canton of St. Gallen as a Swiss company, we now have the opportunity to demonstrate the potential of true transatlantic co-operation in the hi-tech field', said Jens Kunde, General Manager of GA Synopta.

Founded in 2004 in Eggersriet, Switzerland, Synopta develops opto-electronic instrumentation and provides strategic and technical consultancy services. Synopta's customers include a wide range of European organizations, national agencies, and international corporations active in the fields of defense, space, and capital goods.

About General Atomics:

General Atomics is a privately held defense and diversified technologies enterprise, founded in 1955 as a Division of General Dynamics and acquired by the Blue family in 1986. GA and affiliated companies operate on five continents and include General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. which produces a series of unmanned aircraft and provides electro-optical, radar, signals intelligence, and automated airborne surveillance systems. General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Group (GA-EMS) produces electro-magnetic aircraft launch and recovery systems for the US Navy, space systems, low and high energy lasers including laser communication terminals, hypersonic systems, optical systems, and power conversion systems. GA-EMS is a leader in development of next-generation nuclear fission and high-temperature materials technologies in support of both terrestrial and space applications. GA is the principal private sector participant in thermonuclear fusion research through its internationally recognized DIII-D and inertial confinement programs for the US Department of Energy. For more information on General Atomics, please visit www.ga.com.