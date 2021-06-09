Log in
General Atomics : New Generator Coming Online for Gray Eagle ER UAS

06/09/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
UAS Platform from GA-ASI Delivers Power and Reliability to the Warfighter

SAN DIEGO - 9 May 2021 - On May 13, 2021, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) completed initial flight tests of a new brushless generator system on a company-owned Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) at Yuma Proving Grounds, Ariz. The initial flight test of the system marks an important milestone towards upgrading the GE-ER fleet with generators that will significantly improve reliability and dramatically reduce platform sustainment costs. The new generator also provides electrical power to support expanding mission scenarios for the UAS.

The new generator performed aircraft ground and flight tests for over 44 hours testing up to maximum electrical power output across the full GE-ER flight envelope and at engine power levels from idle up to maximum rated thrust.

The brushless generator is designed as a GE-ER drop-in replacement for the current alternator to help make the upgrade seamless for maintainers in the field. The brushless design eliminates scheduled depot service for brush replacement every 300 hours on the current alternator, reducing depot, shipping, and spare inventory costs. The new generator system can provide up to 14 kilowatts of power - more than a 50% increase over current system - and provide up to 10 kilowatts for sensors and payloads required for flight in a Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) environment.

'Reliability and durability are always our top priorities for the Warfighter,' said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. 'Our investment in the brushless generator resets the service life to 2,500 hours, which is the same as the engine. This new system for the Gray Eagle ER reduces Soldier maintenance and sustainment costs to the Army by eliminating intermediate maintenance, and the increased power meets the needs of MDO's advanced sensors and payloads.'

The increased power output of the brushless generator system supports new suites of advanced sensors that are in development, such as the Multi-Domain Sensing System (MDSS), which enables GE-ER to employ long-range sensing and targeting for Long Range Precision Fires (LRPF) and Future Vertical Lift (FVL) ecosystems that are part of MDO. The generator can support all modes of flight simultaneously, including Multi-Function Electronic Warfare (MFEW), as well as communications intelligence (COMINT), electronic intelligence (ELINT), electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensing and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) capabilities.

The brushless generator development is a company-funded joint effort between GA-ASI and its affiliated company, General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS), who are recognized industry experts in electrical power systems. The new generators will enter Government qualification testing this summer in conjunction with GA-ASI's new HFE 2.0 engine. Initial results demonstrate a significant leap in overall performance as General Atomics continues to push the limits of aircraft power-producing technology that will have lasting impact on the GE-ER fleet.

About GA-ASI
General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than six million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Lynx, Predator, SeaGuardian and SkyGuardian are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

For more information contact:
GA-ASI Media Relations
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
+1 (858) 524-8108
ASI-MediaRelations@ga-asi.com

Disclaimer

General Atomics published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 17:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
