April 27 (Reuters) - General Electric reported a 20% fall in quarterly profit, hit by a slump in demand for aircraft engines as airlines struggle to recover from a pandemic-led collapse in travel.

On an adjusted basis, GE's industrial profit fell to $828 million in the first-quarter ended March 31, from $1.03 billion a year earlier. (https://invent.ge/3gE35Vu) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)