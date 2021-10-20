General Fusion opens new headquarters near Vancouver International Airport

A major facility on Sea Island will enable rapid clean-tech development and create more jobs in B.C.’s high-tech sector

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Fusion, a global leader in fusion energy, is relocating and expanding its headquarters to Richmond, British Columbia, to enable the earliest commercialization of its fusion technology. General Fusion has partnered with Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to lease a 60,000 square foot facility for its new headquarters at the airport on Sea Island, with the intention to begin relocating before the end of 2021. This relocation will allow the company to more than quadruple its workforce over the next few years.



Backed by the Canadian, U.K., and U.S. governments, General Fusion is globally recognized for its practical and economical approach to creating fusion energy. Fusion is the only zero-carbon firm power solution that can address the world’s growing energy demand while fighting climate change. As the company prepares to power homes, businesses, and industry with clean energy, its new facility will provide space for a new demonstration prototype that will provide essential performance validation and operational data supporting the commercialization of its Magnetized Target Fusion (MTF) technology. General Fusion's new headquarters will anchor the company's operations as it also expands to the U.K. and in the U.S. The facility near YVR will host the company's corporate offices, its primary fusion technology development organization, and many of its engineering laboratories.

“British Columbia is at the centre of a thriving, world-class technology innovation ecosystem, just the right place for us to continue investing in our growing workforce and the future of our company,” said Christofer Mowry, CEO, General Fusion. “We are proud to be headquartered here and be an important leader in the world’s energy transition to a low carbon future.”

YVR is committed to driving innovations for B.C. and beyond by creating solutions for a greener, more resilient future and supporting its goal of becoming net-zero by 2030.

“At YVR, we strive to foster and facilitate partnerships that advance clean technology and align with our ambitious climate and sustainability goals,” said Tamara Vrooman, President & CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority. “General Fusion relocating its headquarters to our airport community and expanding its operation on Sea Island will enable greater progress toward bringing zero-carbon energy to the world.”

The partnership with General Fusion signals the airport’s increased role in B.C.’s innovation and technology sectors. YVR recently introduced its Innovation Hub and is actively advancing partnerships and solutions that have the potential to solve challenges outside of aviation and for the benefit of the community and economy that supports it.

“General Fusion is growing B.C.’s world-leading clean energy sector and creating good jobs while supporting our CleanBC goals,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “Relocating and expanding their headquarters and workforce in partnership with Vancouver International Airport is great news for our innovative clean-tech sector and our transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Governments around the world are investing in General Fusion to help transform their energy systems and achieve aggressive timelines for producing net-zero carbon emissions. A long history of support for General Fusion from the Canadian government, through the Sustainable Development Technology Canada program and Strategic Innovation Fund, has been instrumental in the company’s success and growing presence in B.C. The Province is a leader for the world in green innovation. Its continuous investment in high-tech skills training, research infrastructure, and clean-tech funding programs make it an excellent home for the company. General Fusion’s new facility at YVR, together with the capabilities it provides, will enable the company to remain the world leader in MTF technology.

About General Fusion

General Fusion is pursuing the fastest and most practical path to commercial fusion energy and is based in Vancouver, Canada, with locations in Washington, D.C. and London, U.K. The company was established in 2002 and is funded by a global syndicate of leading energy venture capital firms, industry leaders, and technology pioneers. Learn more at www.generalfusion.com.

For more information:

Grace Peach

Director, Marketing and Communications

General Fusion

Email: media@generalfusion.com

Phone: 1-866-904-0995

Follow General Fusion

twitter.com/generalfusion

instagram.com/generalfusion

linkedin.com/company/general-fusion

facebook.com/generalfusion

youtube.com/c/GeneralFusionInc

About Vancouver Airport Authority

Vancouver Airport Authority is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that manages Vancouver International Airport (YVR). We are committed to creating an airport that British Columbia can be proud of: a premier global gateway, local economic generator and community contributor.

YVR Media Relations

604-880-9815

media_relations@yvr.ca