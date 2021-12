December 31, 2021

"General Government Debt Stock Defined By European Union" amounted to 2,415.7 billion TL, whereas "Public Net Debt Stock" amounted to 1,144.7 billion TL as of 30 September 2021. In that period, stocks to GDP ratios stood at 37.6% and 17.8%, respectively.

For detailed information please refer to "General Government Debt Stock Statistics Defined by European Union" and "Public Net Debt Statistics" sections of our web page.